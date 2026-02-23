7 Best BJ’s New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Prep your home for spring cleaning, Easter decorating, and more.

If there’s one thing BJ’s Wholesale Club shoppers know, it’s that the best finds don’t stay in stock for long. This week, new arrivals are hitting shelves nationwide—and they’re the kind of practical, seasonal upgrades members love to snap up fast. From fresh cleaning essentials and smart storage solutions to festive Easter décor perfect for early spring hosting, these just-released BJ’s finds are already drawing attention.

1 This trio of scalloped rattan storage baskets

Doing a little organizing ahead of the change of seasons? These three-pack of scalloped rattan storage baskets gives you a stylish place to stash things. Best of all, it’s just $10 for all of them!

2 A six-pack of Scrub Mommy sponges

If you’re focusing on more traditional spring cleaning, don’t miss these Scrub Mommy sponges from the iconic brand Scrub Daddy. Their dual-action sides set these apart—one rough, scrubber side and one smooth side. The pack of six is $13, whereas a pack of just three is $14 on Amazon.

3 A cool cotton down alternative comforter

I’m a hot sleeper all year, so I’m already looking to swap out my heavier comforter for something lighter. BJ’s Grand Haven Cotton Down Alternative Comforter ($50 for a queen size) not only feels perfect for warmer weather, but it looks light and bright, too.

“I absolutely love it! There is NOTHING like the crisp feeling of 100% cotton bedding. I couldn’t recommend it more highly,” shared one happy shopper.

4 These sweet Easter bunny figures

How adorable is this $40 set of resin bunny figurines?! They’re the perfect tabletop decor for Easter, but they’re subtle enough to work on your mantle or bookshelf starting right now.

5 A handy, smart air purifier

I love my Levoit humidifier, so I’m excited to add the brand’s smart air purifier to my home. It’s a bit of an investment at $130, but it uses smartphone and voice control to remove 99.97 of airborne particles and trap dust, dander, pollen, odors, smoke, and VOCs.

6 This super fun waffle maker

Your kids will race to the kitchen if breakfast is coming from this Dash Mini Waffle Maker. It comes with seven different nonstick plates to create sprintime waffle designs such as bumblebees, bunnies, and sunflowers. The plates can even go in the dishwasher, and the whole thing is just $20.

7 A springy paint-by-numbers kit for any age

Whether you’re the parent of a budding artist, or you’re looking for a relaxing creative outlet for yourself, this 99-piece Spring Paint by Number Set is a great deal at just $15. It includes eight pre-lined panels, 80 paint pods, and three versatile brushes. You can also opt for the Easter Paint by Number Set for the same price.