Shop smart TVs, seasonal decor, kitchenware, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

February often gets a bad rap due to the gloomy weather and post-holiday blues, but the month still offers a lot to look forward to—including the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. And, of course, it means we’re one step closer to spring! Fortunately, BJ’s new arrivals section has all our plans covered, whether it’s a TV upgrade for the big game or finding a little something for the special someone. Shop the 11 best BJ’s new arrivals hitting shelves this February.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland Items Hitting Costco Shelves.

1 LG 86″ UHD 4K Smart TV

The LG 86″ UHD 4K Smart TV (on sale for $697, down from $1,100), an UA77 series, grants users access to over 300 free channels, an AI Magic Remote for convenient navigation, impressive 4K resolution, and LG webOS 25 (and five years’ worth of software updates). Plus, BJ’s members also earn four-year coverage with their purchase.

2 Blackstone 22″ Tabletop Griddle Bundle

This Blackstone 22″ Omnivore Tabletop Griddle Bundle ($200) is equipped with even heat distribution, built-in wind guards, a hood, a rear grease trap, and separate controlled heat zones, allowing you to simultaneously cook at different temperatures. Also included is a soft carry case with durable straps.

3 Mesh Canopy Chair

Little League season is right around the corner. Stay cool in the heat while cheering on your lil’ slugger in this Berkley Jensen Red Mono Mesh Canopy Chair ($35). The chair is made from weather-resistant fabric, and the nylon mesh seat promotes air flow.

4 Portable Party Speaker

According to BJs members, the JLab JBuds Portable Party Speaker (on sale for $45) provides “great sound quality, volume, and bass” and “it’s easy to connect to a phone/computer/TV.”

RELATED: 11 Biggest Fan-Favorite Trader Joe’s Items Revealed in New Ranking.

5 Ray-Ban Meta GEN 1 Sunglasses

Shopping for a Valentine’s Day or birthday present? Snag a pair of the new Ray-Ban Meta GEN 1 Sunglasses ($250), which are programmed to take photos and videos, play music, make hands-free calls (and video calls!), and send text messages. The Meta-powered glasses also provide AI-driven answers to questions you’d search on the web.

6 Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

Capture new memories with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera ($100), which develops colored Polaroid pictures in just 90 seconds. And did we mention the mini camera also has a built-in selfie mirror?

7 Smart Bird Feeder

This isn’t your grandmother’s run-of-the-mill bird feeder. Birdfy’s Smart Bird Feeder Ebony (on sale for $130) features a 1080p FHD camera and full-color night vision, and it’s made from durable, waterproof materials so birdies can safely visit no matter rain or shine.

8 Dawn Spring Powerwash Bundle

Dawn’s Spring Powerwash Bundle ($13) gets to work quickly and without help from water, delivering “the power of an overnight soak in minutes,” per the brand. The trio pack includes limited-edition scents like Summer Watermelon, Tropical Blend, and Crisp Lilac.

RELATED: 6 Costco Online Deals Shoppers Are Grabbing to Start February.

9 Carrot Swag

Crafted from wood-carved flowers and cattail grass, this Carrot Swag ($40) is a fun and creative way to decorate for the spring holidays. You can display it as you would mistletoe or hang it from doorknobs, windows, and more.

10 Ello Plastic Meal Prep Storage Container Set

This Ello Plastic Meal Prep Storage Container Set (on sale for $20) includes a colorful set of five containers with leak-proof lids—perfect for meal prep and storing leftovers. Everything is safe for freezer, dishwasher, and microwave (minus the lids) use.

11 LED Ceramic Valentine’s Village

You’ve heard of Christmas villages, but how cute is Teammann’s LED Ceramic Valentine’s Village Set (on sale for $30)? The collection includes an assortment of homes and trees decorated in red, pink, and white and heart accents.