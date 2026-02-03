11 Biggest Fan-Favorite Trader Joe’s Items Revealed in New Ranking

From soup dumplings to hashbrowns, these products are the store's must-haves.

For many shoppers, to know Trader Joe’s is to love Trader Joe’s. The expanding grocery chain has remained a popular pick for groceries and essentials at affordable prices, even in the face of rampant inflation. But on top of paying less, long-time fans of the store also know its in-house products are often reason enough to stop by.

And while there is no shortage of great finds on the shelves, the chain recently released the results of its 17th Annual Customer Choice Awards, which put a definitive spotlight on the products shoppers love best. Read on for the biggest fan-favorite Trader Joe’s items, according to the latest ranking.

1 Best New Item: Protein Pancakes

As a bit of a dark horse category that can go any way, it’s probably not too surprising to see Protein Pancakes bring home the bacon. After all, the ready-to-eat breakfast item helps you start your day off right with 20 grams of protein per 4-pack (which is achieved with egg whites and cottage cheese).

The catch-all category had runner-ups that included Sour Strawberry Candy Belts, Hot Honey Popcorn, and Ketchup-Flavored Lattice Potato Chips.

2 Best Beverage: Spiced Cider

Drinks just might be the most slept-on category at Trader Joe’s, but that doesn’t deter shoppers from reaching for Spiced Cider when they see it. The seasonal item is made with cinnamon, cloves, and allspice to achieve that perfect autumnal blend that never goes over the top. Now we’re already excited for fall to get here!

3 Best Cheese: Chevre Goat Cheese

Whether you’re whipping up a salad, making a sandwich, or putting together a snack board, Trader Joe’s Chevre Goat Cheese is clearly the star when it comes to the dairy case. It’s that kind of versatility that makes it an everyday purchase (especially at $2.99 for a 5-ounce pack). B

ut while we adore this top-tier product, we’d be remiss if we didn’t shout out our undying love for one of the category’s runner-ups, English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions.

4 Best Produce: Teeny Tiny Avocados

We’ve all been there: You’re cutting up an avocado when you suddenly realize that you’re not going to need more than half in one sitting. The solution here is Trader Joe’s Teeny Tiny Avocados, which provide a compact version of that fickle, delicate fruit you can finish in just one go. This one is also clearly a fan favorite, honorarily achieving the store’s Hall of Fame for having won the coveted top spot in this category more than five times.

5 Best Appetizer: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Trader Joe’s is the ultimate destination for anyone preparing for a party, and the store’s Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is proof of why. The delicious appetizer is a match made in heaven for chips at a get-together, made with a combination of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses and plenty of spices.

6 Best Breakfast/Brunch Item: Hashbrowns

In the era of the air fryer, it’s not surprising that Trader Joe’s Hashbrowns would win the breakfast category. The perfectly crispy potato patties are no longer limited to diners and McDonald’s! If you’re looking for a real breakfast treat, try making a bacon, egg, and cheese using these instead of bread.

7 Best Lunch & Dinner Item: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

In our humble opinion, this is the frozen food item to end all frozen food items! Trader Joe’s Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice is as delicious as it is simple to prepare, and the perfect item to keep on hand for those moments when the only time you can spare is hitting a few buttons on the microwave or oven.

8 Best Snack: Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

While it might’ve been a runner-up in the new product category, Trader Joe’s Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips did manage to land the coveted top spot in the store’s snack category. This import from the Emerald Isle packs all the savory flavors you want into a delicious snack option. What more can you ask for?

9 Best Sweet Treat: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Sweet tooths, take note: Trader Joe’s Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches are exactly as the name suggests. But what do you expect when you combine two dessert superlatives? They’re the perfect indulgence that you’ll always want to have on hand, having beat out Mint Chip Ice Cream and Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones to take home the category.

10 Best Bath, Body, & Home Item: Brazil Nut Body Butter

It’s not just about food at Trader Joe’s! The store is also a veritable treasure trove of skincare items, including this year’s winner, Brazil Nut Body Butter. While it’s a limited-run item that drops in the summer, it’s the kind of product that might be worth stocking up on.

It’s also worth noting that this managed to beat out the store’s super popular Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream, which is a known L’Occitane dupe!

11 Best Overall: Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings

With the biggest award of the year, Trader Joe’s Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings finally took home the top spot after coming in second in the last round of voting. This traditional broth-filled product is the kind of pick-up that makes the store what it is in the eyes of shoppers, combining convenience and high-quality in a low-priced package.