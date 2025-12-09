7 Best New Dollar Tree Name-Brand Dupes Up to $57 Cheaper This Week

Save some serious money on your skincare routine with these items.

Those who are truly devoted to skincare know that it can be far too easy to blow your budget on high-end products. Fortunately, you can still have it all, thanks to stores like Dollar Tree. Savvy shoppers know the bargain chain is stocked full of cosmetics and skincare products that work just as well as name brands but cost just a fraction of the price. Ready to save some serious money? Here are some of the best new Dollar Tree name-brand dupes that are hitting shelves this week.

1. Kylie Matte Lip Gloss dupe

Savings: $33.75

It’s hard to think of a bigger name than Kylie Jenner when it comes to lip gloss. However, the popularity of her brand has made it somewhat cost-prohibitive for those on a budget, with one of her signature matte lip kits selling for $35 at Ulta. But in a recently posted video, TikTok influencer @rachelxburrows points out that Dollar Tree’s generic B-Pure lineup has a nearly identical option.

She points out that the brand’s lip contour kits are back on the shelves for the first time this year. “I think the shades are a little bit different this year!” she points out.

2. Stoney Clover Makeup Pouch dupe

Savings: $56.75

If you’re serious about investing in skincare, it’s also important to have someplace to organize your items. In a separate video, @rachelxburrows notes that Dollar Tree finally has some of its Stoney Clover makeup pouch dupes back in stock. The latest drop even comes in multiple different colors and playful sayings.

Running by your local store to grab yourself one might be a worthwhile move. That’s because if you’re springing for an authentic Stoney Clover slim pouch, you could spend up to $58 on the company’s website.

3. L’Occitane Intensive Hand Balm dupe

Savings: $30.75

Now that it’s winter, hand salve is a daily must-have. But if you’re having a hard time justifying spending $32 for a coveted metallic tube of l’Occitane Intensive Hand Balm, there’s luckily a much more affordable swap available at Dollar Tree.

In fact, TikTok user @kennarwood points out that this dupe is something of a clever two-parter. In a recent video, she explains that shoppers were originally most excited about Trader Joe’s Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream as a stand-in for the expensive French product that sells for just $5.

However, because of its exploding popularity, it’s now a lot harder to find. But thanks to suggestions from some of her followers, the intrepid makeup influencer says the Natural Breeze Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream from Dollar Tree can also work in a pinch.

She says the Coconut and Shea Butter version is her particular favorite, and notes that it could make for a fantastic stocking stuffer over the holidays.

4. Oilogic Baby Stuffy Nose & Cough Vapor Bath dupe

Savings: $9.75

The littlest ones in your life may not have a skincare routine, but at the very least, Dollar Tree can come through for parents in a pinch. Another product @rachelxburrows says she swears by is the store’s Essential Oil Vapor Bath from Baby Love by Personal Care. The product is super helpful for kids with congestion—and apparently works just as well as the $10.99 name-brand Oilogic Baby Stuffy Nose & Cough Vapor Bath that sells at CVS for $10.99.

“I personally love a good baby care dupe because, guys: Baby care is so expensive!” she says. “This works really well and has been a staple this sick season.”

5. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes dupe

Savings: $5.75

The one rule of makeup is that whatever you put on is eventually going to have to come off. Many people turn to Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes for this specific task, which typically retails around $6.99 at stores like CVS. But as a daily necessity, it can pay to have a more affordable option on hand—which is where Dollar Tree comes in.

Shopping influencer @shopwithkeke explains in a recent TikTok video that Biophil Makeup Remover Towelettes are a convincing dupe for the name-brand wipes. “This one is so good!” she exclaims while picking up a pack, adding that they don’t contain any parabens or dyes.

6. UNbrush Mini dupe

Savings: $12.75

Finding great hairstyling products within your budget can be a major win. But if you’re in the market for a bare bones basic like a brush, you might want to consider swinging by Dollar Tree before you spend too much.

Frugal shopping influencer @smart.spender.tok recently posted about a nearly perfect dupe for the oh-so-popular UNbrush Mini, which typically retails for about $14 at stores like Target. She suggests grabbing the store’s B Pure mini hair brush instead, an identical option that retails for far less.

7. Olay Eye Depuffing Roller dupe

Savings: $36.75

Removing that inflammation around your eyes can be every bit as important as buying the right makeup. But at $37.99, the Olay Eye Depuffing Roller can be somewhat cost-prohibitive.

Enter Skin Nutrition Botanicals Age Defy Serum. According to TikTok user @stephaniedunn32, the product is a perfect dupe for the pricey name-brand product. The best part? It only costs $1.25.