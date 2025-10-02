11 Best New Trader Joe’s Beauty Finds to Grab This October

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In case you didn’t hear, fall is in full swing at Trader Joe’s. As your resident TJ’s expert, I’d be remiss and devastated not to let you know that the retailer is selling salted maple cold foam, apple cinnamon sourdough bread, and pumpkin ice cream—is your mouth watering yet? But that’s not all: Autumn has also taken over TJ’s beauty aisles. I rounded up 11 can’t-miss beauty items, and prices start as low as five bucks.

1 Honey Hydration Bath Fizzer: $4.99

Calling all bath lovers! TJ’s is selling Honey Hydration Bath Fizzers this fall for $5 each. “As you soak, the scents, sights, and other sensations (we’re quite fond of the fizzing sound it creates, too) will create an atmosphere of relaxation, while the Hydrating kaolin (clay) and cocoa butter will work their magic on your skin,” according to Trader Joe’s.

2 Honey Hydration Face Mask: $7.99

Sticking with the honey theme, TJ’s also has Honey Hydration Face Masks. The cream is packed with niacinamides, sea buckthorn (for extra moisturization), squalane, and ceramides.

But consider this your friendly warning—once they sell out, they’re gone for the season! And they will be going fast, since they’re a well-known dupe for the $45 Honey Potion Plus Ceramide Hydration Mask from skincare brand Farmacy.

3 Cinnamon Roll Flavored Lip Mask: $5.99

At $6, the Cinnamon Roll Flavored Lip Mask is formulated with shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E for a nourishing treatment.

Trader Joe’s vanilla lip mask has previously been compared to the much-pricier lip mask from Laneige.

4 Pumpkin Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream: $4.99

I’m a sucker for TJ’s pumpkin candles, so you can bet your bottom dollar that I will be stocking up on the retailer’s Pumpkin Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream. Its compact design makes it easy to slip into your purse or stash in your desk drawer.

5 Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Hand Soap: $4.99

While you’re at it, pick up some Vanilla Pumpkin Scented Hand Soap for the kitchen and bathroom.

6 Berry Glow Body Set: $13

Get a head start on holiday shopping with TJ’s Berry Glow Body Set. It includes a scented body mist, body wash, and body butter—all of which are travel-friendly sizes that you can throw in a weekender bag, carry-on, or even a gym bag!

7 Glow Anywhere Sun Care Set: $14.99

Just because summer is in the reviewer mirror doesn’t mean now is the time to slack on sun protection. Grab a Glow Anywhere Sun Care Set, featuring a shimmer oil sunscreen spray (SPF 30), shimmery glow stick sunscreen (SPF 40), and after sun body serum.

8 Hair Oil: $5.99

Infused with argan oil, moringa seed oil, chia seed oil, and vitamin E, this Hair Oil will tame flyaways, nourish split ends, soften frizz, and give your locks a glossy shine.

TikToker @traderjoestalia says it’s a dupe for the $30 Olaplex Bonding Oil.

9 Body Wash & Serum Duo: $13

After lathering yourself in bergamot-scented body wash, give your skin an extra hydration boost with serum, which has aloe and ceramides. The duo box retails for $13.

10 Night Cream: $9.99

TJ’s Night Cream is made with “shea butter, argan oil, and marula oil, along with sodium hyaluronate to draw moisture to the skin, probiotic, fermented mushroom complex to restore the skin’s natural pH, and Irish sea moss extract to act as an antioxidant.”

11 Honey Mango Moisturizing Cream Shave: $4.49

The Honey Mango Moisturizing Cream Shave is a non-foaming product infused with aloe vera and vitamin E, “reducing the risks of nicks, cuts, and irritation, and delivering a smooth and soothing shave with lasting comfort.”