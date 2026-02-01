7 Best New Trader Joe’s Items Hitting Shelves This Week

There's a Sol de Janeiro dupe and adorable Valentine's Day finds.

With grocery prices reaching record highs, Trader Joe’s remains one of the few reliable retail respites from inflation. But an even greater joy of shopping at this national chain of neighborhood stores is never quite knowing what you’ll find—and this week’s additions are especially strong.

The latest Trader Joe’s drop spans cozy comfort foods, wellness staples, and a beauty launch that’s already sparking dupe chatter online. As always, these new arrivals have a way of disappearing fast—so if something catches your eye, it’s worth adding it to your cart sooner rather than later. Ready to ring up your favorites before they’re gone? Here are seven new Trader Joe’s finds shoppers will want to scoop up this week.

1 Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil & Ultra Rich Body Butter

Trader Joe’s latest beauty relaunch of a skincare duo is already generating serious buzz. The Ultra Rich Body Wash Oil gently cleanses without stripping skin, while the Ultra Rich Body Butter delivers a thick, buttery finish that seals in moisture.

Shoppers on social media are calling the pair a budget-friendly alternative to the high-end Sol de Janeiro Delicia Body Wash and Drench Body Butter—each 8oz. tub roughly six times the price of their Trader Joe’s counterparts.

2 Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta

You might not think to combine classic Italian fare with traditional Korean spices—in this case, gochujang, a fermented chili paste—but that element of surprise is exactly what makes TJ’s Spicy Alfredo Fussiloni so very special. This bold twist on two classic comfort foods from opposite ends of the world combines ridged fusilloni pasta with a creamy Alfredo sauce and a noticeable kick of heat. It’s indulgent, warming, and ideal for nights when you want something richer than a standard marinara or cream sauce.

3 Phalaenopsis Orchids in Ceramic Pots

As you plan your next Trader Joe’s haul, don’t forget to stop at the flower section for a seasonal bouquet or potted plant. Orchids tend to be a fan favorite, and these new ceramic-potted versions feel especially giftable. Available in small and medium sizes, they bring a polished, minimalist look to desks, countertops, or entry tables—no florist markup required.

4 Mini Dark Chocolate Biscuit Cookies

Simple and satisfying, these bite-sized biscuit cookies deliver crisp texture and deep chocolate flavor in just a few bites. They’re ideal for pairing with coffee or tea, but beware—their miniature size, no bigger than a postage stamp, makes them dangerously snackable.

5 Hugs Cookies Peanut Butter–Flavored Dog Treats

Your dog doesn’t have to miss out on the Trader Joe’s fun—these peanut butter–flavored treats are decorated for extra charm, making them perfect for everyday rewards or special occasions. Shaped like hearts, bones, flowers, and doughnuts, and made with a human-grade ingredients list, you may be tempted to try them yourself.

6 Cranberry Herb Supplement Drops & Honey Lemon Cough Drops

Cold and flu season staples get a Trader Joe’s refresh with these two cough drop options—both featuring soothing menthol and easy-to-reach-for flavors. The cranberry herb version includes aromatic herbs like thyme, sage, and peppermint, while the honey lemon cough drops are lightly sweetened to soothe any sore throat without a medicinal flavor.

7 Ricotta Cuoricini Ravioli

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Trader Joe’s has also dropped a limited-time, heart-shaped ravioli filled with creamy ricotta, parmigiano romano, and a dash of balsamic vinegar. Tailor-made for date nights or cozy dinners at home, this pink-hued pasta dish cooks quickly and pairs beautifully with simple sauces that let the filling shine.