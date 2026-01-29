11 Best New Aldi Arrivals Hitting as February Begins

Shoppers spotlight the best new Aldi finds for early February, from home decor to Disney accessories.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s that time of the week at Aldi! The grocery store, which also sells everything from toys and clothing to furniture, has released its latest Aldi Upcoming Finds items, giving us a sneak peek at what to expect in stores the week of February 4 to February 10. Why should you pay attention? Well, most of the best items at Aldi sell out almost as quickly as they are stocked. If there is something you want, you should add it to your shopping list ASAP. What do we recommend? Here are the 11 best Aldi arrivals hitting shelves at the beginning of the month.

1 Disney Character Keychains

There are tons of new Disney items arriving at Aldi. One of the most adorable is just $4.99. The Licensed Character Accessories Keychains come in options such as Princess Ariel and Stitch. Kids and tweens will love attaching them to bags and backpacks. Each has a charm and other little trinkets.

2 Toddler Sweatsuits in So Many Prints

There are tons of adorable toddler sweatsuits, each just $9.99. The Lily & Dan Toddler Sweat Set comes in a variety of patterns, including Bows, Dino, Floral, Sun, Blue, and Floral. Each comes with comfy pants and a matching crewneck sweatshirt.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Adorable Cardigans for Women

Aldi sweaters are my new favorite. In addition to the holiday-themed offerings, the store is stocking new everyday prints for just $16.99. This includes the Serra Button Front Cardigan in a chic Snakeskin print. It is made of a nylon, viscose, and polyester blend and has a super soft feel.

4 A Bamboo Ladder

Decorative ladders are so multifunctional. Use them to hang towels, blankets, or even decorations. Aldi is getting in a few colors, including black, of the SOHL Bamboo Ladder. The 5-rung design provides space for hanging towels, blankets, and more. Includes a mounting feature for added stability. Holds up to 11lbs for each rung. It is just $19.99.

5 An Upholstered Storage Ottoman

And, where else are you going to get a storage ottoman for $19.99? The SOHL Storage Ottoman with Bin and Reversible Lid is a returning customer favorite. It looks like a small footstool or ottoman, but opens up into a storage space.

6 New Steamers and Irons

Stock up your laundry room with de-wrinkling gadgets. The Ambiano Cordless Steam Iron and Ambiano Cordless Foldable Steamer are each just $19.99, and will have your clothes looking smooth and smelling fresh in minutes.

7 Rechargeable Colorful Puck Lights

Want to add some color light to your space? For $14.99 buy this colorful set of CASALUX Rechargeable LED Puck Lights. It comes with five lights and a remote, enabling you to switch between warm white and RGB colors. It is chargeable with a USB-C cord. For indoor use online.

8 A Luxe Looking Rechargeable Lamp

Rechargeable lamps are all the rage. They are great for spaces that need light but don’t have an outlet. For $12.99, choose your favorite color of the CASALUX Rechargeable Mushroom Lamp. I like the white. It is dimmable and features a touch-on/off switch.

9 A Collapsible Trunk

I love storage solutions that double as decor. For $19.99, invest in the KIRKTON HOUSE Collapsible Trunk. It is perfect for stashing everything from books and magazines to pillows, towels, toys, and more. It will look great in a variety of spaces and decor aesthetics. It also feautres cut out handles for easy lifting and carrying.

10 Woven Desk Organizers

Aldi is inspiring us to organize our desks. For $9.99 each, choose from some great woven pieces, including the KIRKTON HOUSE Woven Desk Organizer 3 Slot, KIRKTON HOUSE Woven Desk Organizer File Holder, and the KIRKTON HOUSE Woven Desk Organizer Paper Tray.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, Disney Kitchen Accessories

There is an entire collection of Disney and Marvel kitchen accessories coming to stores, and it will sell fast. For $4.99, get the Mickey/Minnie Ice Tray or the Minnie Ice Pop Maker. Each comes in a few color options.