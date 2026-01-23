These new Aldi home finds landing in stores this January make organizing, cooking, and hosting easier.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s that time of the week! Aldi has dropped its latest batch of upcoming product drops, and there are so many fantastic finds for the home. In this week’s edition of Upcoming Aldi Finds, there are lots of great products for cooking, organizing, decorating, Super Bowl party hosting, and even furniture for pets. All products will start hitting stores starting January 28, so now is the time to get your shopping wish list started. Here are the 11 best new Aldi home finds landing in stores this January.

1 Sofa, Loveseat, and Chair Covers

Keep your furniture protected or give an old sofa or seating surface a fresh new look. For $14.99, choose from KIRKTON HOUSE Armchair Cover, KIRKTON HOUSE Loveseat Cover, or the KIRKTON HOUSE Sofa Cover. Each comes in beige, dark gray, and light gray.

2 Bag Organization Solutions

This month, Aldi is dropping so many bag organization options. For $6.99, choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Bag Saver or the KIRKTON HOUSE Bag Organizer.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Pet Furniture

If you have a pampered pet, then they will love Aldi’s pet furniture collection. For $44.99, choose from the Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Chair Rectangle or the Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Chair Round. In true Aldi fashion, these items look so much more expensive than they actually are.

4 Bamboo Bag and Wrap Organizers for Drawers

When I finally invested in these drawer organizers, it was a game-changer. For $14.99, choose from light or dark brown versions of the KIRKTON HOUSE Bamboo Bag Organizer or the KIRKTON HOUSE Bamboo Wrap Organizer.

5 Lots of Stackable Baskets

And, there are tons of other new organizational items for your kitchen and pantry, including the KIRKTON HOUSE Stackable Baskets in black or gold for $9.99.

6 A Triple Slow Cooker

If you have ever wanted to slow cook three things at once, it is your lucky day. For just $39.99, you can pick up the Ambiano Triple Slow Cooker. It enables you to serve three different dishes independently at varying cooking times and temperatures. Each slow cooker holds 1.5 qt and adjusts to low, high, and warm settings.

7 A Vacuum Sealer and Sealing Bags

Cooking pros are adamant that vacuum sealers are game-changing for preserving food. For $19.99, you can get the Ambiano Vacuum Sealer, and for $9.99, the Ambiano Vacuum Sealer Bags 11″x16′.

8 A Cast Iron Skillet

There are also some new additions to Aldi’s cookware collection. The Crofton 10″ Cast Iron Deep Skillet will be selling for $14.99. It is pre-seasoned with a vegetable oil finish, and can be used to sear, saute, bake, broil, braise, and fry. It is oven-safe up to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

9 A Huge Stock Pot

Having a huge stockpot is essential for any serious cook. But that doesn’t mean you need to pay serious money for one. For $29.99, get the Crofton 9 QT SS Stock Pot. The stainless steel pot has silicone handles for comfort and heat resistance and comes with a shatter-resistant, tempered glass lid with a steam vent.

Hosting a Super Bowl party? These Crofton Ceramic Football Bowls with Serving Tray are shockingly just $9.99 and so adorable. The stoneware dishes are perfect for salsas and dips.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 Super Bowl Tablecloths

And, if you are hosting a party, Aldi has you covered. Well, your table at least. For $2.99, select from a variety of KIRKTON HOUSE 52″ x 70″ Vinyl Tablecloths, all decorated with football-inspired designs.