11 Best New Aldi Home Finds Landing in Stores This January

January 23, 2026
Fact-Checked
These new Aldi home finds landing in stores this January make organizing, cooking, and hosting easier.
It’s that time of the week! Aldi has dropped its latest batch of upcoming product drops, and there are so many fantastic finds for the home. In this week’s edition of Upcoming Aldi Finds, there are lots of great products for cooking, organizing, decorating, Super Bowl party hosting, and even furniture for pets. All products will start hitting stores starting January 28, so now is the time to get your shopping wish list started. Here are the 11 best new Aldi home finds landing in stores this January.

1
Sofa, Loveseat, and Chair Covers

KIRKTON HOUSE Armchair Cover, Beige
Aldi

Keep your furniture protected or give an old sofa or seating surface a fresh new look. For $14.99, choose from KIRKTON HOUSE Armchair CoverKIRKTON HOUSE Loveseat Cover, or the KIRKTON HOUSE Sofa Cover. Each comes in beige, dark gray, and light gray.

2
Bag Organization Solutions

KIRKTON HOUSE Grocery Bag Saver, Silver
Aldi

This month, Aldi is dropping so many bag organization options. For $6.99, choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE Bag Saver or the KIRKTON HOUSE Bag Organizer.

3
Pet Furniture

Heart to Tail Rectangle Shaped Luxury Pet Chair
Aldi

If you have a pampered pet, then they will love Aldi’s pet furniture collection. For $44.99, choose from the Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Chair Rectangle or the Heart to Tail Luxury Pet Chair Round. In true Aldi fashion, these items look so much more expensive than they actually are.

4
Bamboo Bag and Wrap Organizers for Drawers

KIRKTON HOUSE Bamboo Bag Organizer, Dark Brown
Aldi

When I finally invested in these drawer organizers, it was a game-changer. For $14.99, choose from light or dark brown versions of the KIRKTON HOUSE Bamboo Bag Organizer or the KIRKTON HOUSE Bamboo Wrap Organizer.

5
Lots of Stackable Baskets

KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Pack Stackable Baskets, Black
Aldi

And, there are tons of other new organizational items for your kitchen and pantry, including the KIRKTON HOUSE Stackable Baskets in black or gold for $9.99.

6
A Triple Slow Cooker

Ambiano 1.5 Quart Triple Slow Cooker, Blue
Aldi

If you have ever wanted to slow cook three things at once, it is your lucky day. For just $39.99, you can pick up the Ambiano Triple Slow Cooker. It enables you to serve three different dishes independently at varying cooking times and temperatures. Each slow cooker holds 1.5 qt and adjusts to low, high, and warm settings.

7
A Vacuum Sealer and Sealing Bags

Ambiano Vacuum Food Sealer, Black
Aldi

Cooking pros are adamant that vacuum sealers are game-changing for preserving food. For $19.99, you can get the Ambiano Vacuum Sealer, and for $9.99, the Ambiano Vacuum Sealer Bags 11″x16′.

8
A Cast Iron Skillet

Crofton 10" Cast Iron Deep Skillet
Aldi

There are also some new additions to Aldi’s cookware collection. The Crofton 10″ Cast Iron Deep Skillet will be selling for $14.99. It is pre-seasoned with a vegetable oil finish, and can be used to sear, saute, bake, broil, braise, and fry. It is oven-safe up to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

9
A Huge Stock Pot

Crofton 9 Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Glass Lid
Aldi

Having a huge stockpot is essential for any serious cook. But that doesn’t mean you need to pay serious money for one. For $29.99, get the Crofton 9 QT SS Stock Pot. The stainless steel pot has silicone handles for comfort and heat resistance and comes with a shatter-resistant, tempered glass lid with a steam vent.

10
Football Bowls with a Serving Tray

Crofton Ceramic Football Bowls with Serving Tray
Aldi

Hosting a Super Bowl party? These Crofton Ceramic Football Bowls with Serving Tray are shockingly just $9.99 and so adorable. The stoneware dishes are perfect for salsas and dips.

11
Super Bowl Tablecloths

Kirkton House 52" X 70" Vinyl Tablecloth, Black
Aldi

And, if you are hosting a party, Aldi has you covered. Well, your table at least. For $2.99, select from a variety of KIRKTON HOUSE 52″ x 70″ Vinyl Tablecloths, all decorated with football-inspired designs.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
