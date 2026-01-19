11 Best New Aldi Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This January

Shoppers spot new Aldi kitchen finds this January, from Stanley dupes to gadgets and budget cookware.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It is going to be an exciting week for Aldi shoppers, especially those who love to cook. There are tons of Aldi Upcoming Finds dropping this week, and many of them are kitchen must-buys. From new patterns of Aldi’s famous Stanley cup dupes to cooking gadgets, pots and pans, knives, and other kitchen essentials, there are so many fantastic products at super low prices. What should you buy this month? Here are 11 Aldi kitchen finds new to stores this January.

1 New Stanley Dupes

There are so many fun patterns of Aldi’s famous Stanley mug dupes. For $9.99, take your pick of a variety of patterns, including these cherry bows, which are super adorable. The Adventuridge 40 oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler – Bows & Cherries is dishwasher safe, but the store does recommend hand washing.

2 Wood Cutting Boards

Aldi shoppers are so excited about new cooking tools. For $6.99, get this Crofton 2 Pack Bamboo Cutting Boards, which includes two different-sized cutting boards.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 An Asian Knife Set

For $12.99, get a bougie knife set at Aldi. The Crofton 3 Pack Asian Knife Set with Stained Bamboo Handle includes a Santoku, utility, and paring knife. The set looks super expensive.

4 A Wood Bowl

I have been wanting a wood salad bowl, and Aldi is delivering. For $12.99, the store is selling Crofton Acacia Wood Bowls in various styles, like this Angled one. They are just $12.99. There is also a Straight Edge style.

5 A Mandoline Slicer

If you want to game up your slicing technique, get the new $6.99 Crofton Adjustable Mandoline Slicer from Aldi. It has a nonslip handle and hand guard, and includes a stainless steel blade for precise slicing and durability.

6 A Wok

There are also new woks at Aldi. The $16.99 Crofton Carbon Steel Stir Fry Wok is a favorite with shoppers, who buy it year afer year. “We have this one from last year and my boyfriend praises me for purchasing it every time we use it. It has been one of our favorite Aldi buys. We use it on gas, so not sure how it’ll function on electric but we love it,” one Redditor says.

7 A Meal Prep Set

The $4.99 Crofton Portion Perfect Collapsible Meal Kit, Blue, 3 Compartment, is great for meal prep. The set expands to twice its size and stores at half its size. Each compartment holds 1 cup, 1.5 cups, and 2 cups, respectively.

8 A Bow Shaped Snack Box

Snackle boxes are all the rage, and Aldi is tapping into the trend. For $3.99, get the Crofton V-Day Snackle Box Purple Bow. The meal prep container has five compartments for snacks. There is also a Pink Heart, which is equally adorable.

9 A Masher, Meat Tenderizer, and Meatball Tong

Aldi is here to stock your kitchen utensils without breaking the bank. For $5.99, choose from the Crofton Stainless-Steel Utensils Masher, Crofton Stainless-Steel Utensils Meat Tenderizer, or the Crofton Stainless-Steel Utensils Cookie Scoop/Meatball Tong.

10 A Rice Cooker

Aldi is even doing rice cookers. This $16.99 Ambiano 6 Cup Rice Cooker in Blue has a ceramic nonstick coating inner pot for easy cleaning. It has a tempered-glass lid and includes a rice spoon and a measuring cup.

11 And, Noodle Bowls with Chopsticks

This $4.99 Crofton Ceramic Noodle Bowl comes in a few patterns and is a fun way to slurp ramen. It is microwave-safe and includes chopsticks.