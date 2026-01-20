From Valentine’s pajamas to fleece-lined leggings, these new Aldi clothing finds are selling out fast.

This week, the temperature dropped significantly on the East Coast, and we got tons of snow. Luckily, Aldi is here to keep us warm. The grocery store with a cult following is filling up with so many cozy, warm clothing finds, from fake Ugg slippers to Valentine’s Day sweaters and even wearable blankets. What should you shop for this week, before the best items sell out? Here are 11 Aldi clothing finds new to stores this January.

1 Valentine’s Day Pajamas

What is sweeter than Valentine’s Day pajamas themed after candy? For $14.99, take your pick of Licensed 2 Pack Valentine’s Pajama Pants, available in Hershey Kisses, Sweethearts, and Twizzlers. Each comes with a pair of pants and shorts.

2 Cozy Cardigans

Stay warm by throwing a Serra Ladies Oversized Cardigan in your cart. The oversized zipper sweaters are a steal at just $14.99 and feature open front pockets. There are hooded and hoodless versions, and they come in a few color options.

3 Valentine’s Day Cardigans

Valentine’s Day sweaters are the new Christmas sweaters at Aldi. For $9.99, you can buy your tot the Lily & Dan Toddler or Children’s Valentine’s Day Sweater in Pink, White, or Black. And, for $14.99, take your pick of the Serra Valentine’s Day Sweater for adults in White, Pink, or Black.

4 Hooded Dresses

If you don’t feel like getting dressed in the morning, throw on a cozy winter dress from Aldi for $16.99. Choose from the Serra Cozy Lounge Dress, a hooded version in black or grey Black, or the Serra Cozy Lounge Dress in blue. Each will keep you warm and cozy until spring.

5 The Most Adorable Valentine’s Day Dresses

How adorable are these Lily & Dan Toddler Valentine’s Day Dresses? They come in a variety of sizes and patterns and are perfect for showing love this holiday. – White, 2T

6 The Famous Fleece-Lined Leggings Are Back

Aldi’s famous Ladies Fleece Lined Leggings are back for $7.99. The high-waisted poly and spandex leggings are lined in soft plush. “The leggings really are plush, comfy, warm and fit true to size,” a Redditor says.

7 Cozy Socks

You also need to stock up on warm and cozy socks. Serra 2 Pack Ladies Ultra Soft Socks come in a bunch of color options, including Black & Vanilla. Each pack is only $3.99.

8 And, A V-Day Pullover

Aldi is bringing the love this year. In addition to sweaters and dresses, I adore this Serra Ladies Valentine Day’s Pullover. There are a few styles to choose from, each at $12.99 and made from a 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester blend.

9 A Lace Layering Top

Aldi is going high fashion with a chic new top. The Serra Ladies Lace Layering Top comes in red, white, and black, each just $6.99. The top is long-sleeve and features a higher, mock neck.

10 A Lounge Set

I am a big fan of matching lounge sets, so I will be getting this Serra Ladies Plush Lounge Set for $16.99. There are a few styles to choose from, including wide-leg and jogger pants.

11 Fury Slipper

Keep your feet warm for just $7.99. The Serra Ladies Lined Clogs come in black and ivory, with a faux-fur cozy lining and an EVA outsole for stability and comfort. The easy slip-on style is a steal.