11 Best New Trader Joe’s Finds Hitting Shelves This January

You'll find laundry products, prebiotic sodas, and even snacks for your four-legged friends.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From healthy snacks and Italian-inspired desserts to household essentials, Trader Joe’s is starting 2026 with all-new fresh finds—for both the health-conscious consumer and food enthusiast. Plus, a giant cooler bag for future beach trips this summer. Grab your grocery list and jot down these 11 best new Trader Joe’s items hitting shelves this month!

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland Items Hitting Costco Shelves This January.

1 Free & Clear-Scented Laundry Detergent Sheets

New to TJ’s household essentials aisle is this 32-count box of Free & Clear-Scented Laundry Detergent Sheets ($9), a non-liquid alternative to detergent pods that’s free of dyes, fragrances, optical brighteners, phthalates, and phosphates. Unlike pods, sheets can be split in half to accommodate different-sized loads (i.e., small loads only need half a sheet).

2 Oat Bites

If you love Bobo’s oat bites, then you’ll devour Trader Joe’s PB&J Oat Bites ($4) and Raspberry Oat Bites ($4). These bite-sized nibbles are the perfect post-workout snack and for taking on the road—kids will love them, too!

3 Dark Chocolate Sticks with Crispy Rice

Made from rich Colombian dark chocolate, these Dark Chocolate Sticks with Crispy Rice ($3) satisfy both sweet and crunchy cravings. Add them to charcuterie boards or enjoy them as a coffee accompaniment.

4 Prebiotic Soda

Retailing for $2 a pop, these two new flavors, Cherry Cola and Strawberry Vanilla, are the latest additions to TJ’s prebiotic soda line. Prebiotics are a triple-threat, with benefits serving the gut, digestive system, and immune system.

RELATED: Trader Joe’s Is Opening 20 New Stores This Year—Here’s Where.

5 Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder

Suitable for both hot and cold drinks, the Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder ($8) packs 12 grams of collagen (beneficial for joint, skin, and bone health) per serving, and it’s an odorless, flavorless powder, so you can add it to any drink you’d like, essentially!

Money-saving tip: This product is $3 cheaper than the previous collagen powder brand TJ’s sold in stores.

6 Large Reusable Insulated Bags

TJ’s Large Reusable Insulated Bags, which vary by color based on the season, are expertly crafted to transport up to eight gallons of groceries. There’s one big main compartment for perishable items and an internal pocket for pantry goods or small essentials, like your wallet and keys.

Right now, shoppers can choose from two winter colors: Olive Green and Dusty Blue.

7 Fluoride Toothpaste

Say goodbye to bad breath and stained teeth with this naturally-flavored Peppermint Fluoride Free Toothpaste ($4), which is also formulated to fight cavities and plaque buildup. For those with sensitive teeth, TJ’s also offers Sensitivity + Whitening Peppermint Fluoride Toothpaste ($4).

8 Bird’s Eye Chile Hot Sauce

Famously known as peri-peri sauce, Bird’s Eye Chile Hot Sauce ($3) has a “fruity, tangy flavor” and is just “shy of habanero-level heat,” according to the grocer. Add a fiery kick to eggs, pizza, popcorn, chicken, tacos, burritos, avocado toast, fries, and grilled meats.

RELATED: 11 Best Aldi New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This January.

9 Affogatos Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts

Indulge your sweet tooth with this new decadent dessert: 2 Affogatos Vanilla Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts ($4). The DIY vegan sweet treat includes two mini cups of non-dairy vanilla ice cream in addition to instant coffee packets.

10 Italian Tomato Pasta Sauce Trio

Made from locally grown tomatoes in the town of Puglia, Italy, this Italian Tomato Pasta Sauce Trio ($10) features three bold flavors, including Roasted Vegetable, Cherry Tomato, and Puttanesca. Throw a pasta-making party or add this trio to a food-themed gift basket.

11 Freeze-Dried Beef Meatballs for Dogs

These Freeze-Dried Beef Meatballs for Dogs ($6) are made from 99 percent salt, sage, and rosemary-seasoned beef and beef liver.