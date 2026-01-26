11 Best Lidl New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Including Valentine’s Day finds!

Often compared to Aldi and Trader Joe’s, Lidl offers high-quality products—including groceries, personal supplies, and housewares—at low prices. The German retailer frequently updates its inventory with can’t-miss items, and we found the 11 best new arrivals hiding amongst the shelves. Below, discover what Best Life editors can’t live without from Lidl.

1 Mini Silicone Cake Molds

Just in time for your Valentine’s Day baking extravaganza, Lidl is selling Mini Silicone Cake Molds (on sale for $4 each) in the shapes of Lacy Red Hearts, Conversation Hearts, and Pink Hearts.

2 Cien Charcoal Skincare

Is one of your 2026 goals to take better care of your skin? Charcoal is a natural exfoliant and often recommended for acne-prone and oily skin. Cien just added a new Charcoal Facial Cleanser ($2) and Charcoal Micellar Water ($2) to its skincare line.

3 Galentines Candles

If you’re in charge of the Galentine’s Day festivities this year, grab these themed Galentines Candles ($6 each) to pass out as party favors. They feature cute sayings like “Girl’s Girl,” “Lit for You,” and “Galentine.”

4 Cien Coconut Shampoo Bar

Made with olive oil, this Cien Coconut Shampoo Bar ($4) helps treat dry and damaged hair, and can also help with frizz control and boost shine.

5 Parkside 23-Piece Tool Set

This Parkside 23-Piece Tool Set ($20) includes all the basics, such as cutting pliers, an adjustable wrench, a utility knife, a hammer, screwdrivers, bits, and a tape measure. It’s perfect for minor home repairs and DIY projects.

6 Dryer Sheets

Stock up on laundry essentials, including dryer sheets, which retail for just $2 a pack at Lidl. The retailer just got in three new scents: Mountain Fresh, Free & Clear, and Clean Linen.

7 Mini Succulents

Looking to add “plant mom” to your resume? These Mini Succulents ($4) are your perfect gateway to becoming a green thumb. They’re super low-maintenance and require little watering.

8 Winnie the Pooh Valentine’s Mini Oven Mitts

For your friend who loves to bake, pick up a pair of these Winnie the Pooh Valentine’s Mini Oven Mitts ($5). They’re designed with hanging hooks for added convenience. (Also available in a Lilo & Stitch design.)

9 Nail Polish

Retailing for $1.29 a piece, Lidl just added five new Valentine’s Day-themed colors to its nail polish collection. These include Bare Brown, Berry Picking, Better Off Red, French Kiss, and Sugar Plum.

10 Parkside Packaging Tape Dispenser Set

You never know when you might need a hefty Packaging Tape Dispenser Set ($6) for moving boxes or big deliveries. This set from Parkside comes with two rolls of packing tape.

11 Heart-Shaped Tea Light Candle

Naturally, candles are a hot commodity around Valentine’s Day, but these Heart-Shaped Tea Light Candles ($2) are unlike any of the pillar or taper candles we’ve seen. Take your pick of three themed scents: Cuter Than Cupid, Heart Crusher, and Hey Sugar Pie.