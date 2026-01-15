From Valentine’s gifts to home upgrades, these new Aldi finds are worth grabbing now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s that time of the week! Aldi has released a sneak peek at what will hit stores starting next week, January 21. In this week’s installment of Aldi Upcoming Finds there are so many amazing products. From Valentine’s Day gifts and decorations to home goods for the kitchen, bathroom, and more, there are things you need and others you will desperately want to have. What should you get ready to shop for? Here are 11 Aldi items hitting shelves this week.

1 Valentine’s Day Pajamas

What is better than regular Valentine’s Day pajamas? Those themed after candy. For $14.99, take your pick of Licensed 2 Pack Valentine’s Pajama Pants, available in Hershey Kisses, Sweethearts, and Twizzlers. Each comes with a pair of pants and shorts.

2 V-Day Squishmallows

What should you get your Squishmallow-loving child for Valentine’s Day? For $9.99, pick up one (or all!) of the Jazwares 8 in Valentine Squishmallows. This year’s collection includes a Boba, Crepe, Frog, Monster, Pickle, or Waffle

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Lego Flower Sets

Flowers wilt, but Lego flowers last forever. Aldi is selling a few sets of Lego Botanicals, perfect for your Valentine, young or old. Each set is $14.99. Choose from Lego Botanical Daisies, Roses, or Sunflowers.

4 Luxury Chenille Bath Rugs

Aldi is a great place to shop for bathroom linens, especially now. For $14.99, get the KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Piece Luxury Chenille Bath Rug in your choice of colors: Navy, Gray, or Tan. Each set is super soft and luxurious, making you feel like you are at the spa.

5 And Also, New Towels

If you want to refresh your bath towels, now is the time to do it. These ultra-large KIRKTON HOUSE Luxury Bath Sheets in White, Navy, or Gray are just $9.99 each. Don’t forget to complete your set with KIRKTON HOUSE 4 Pack Hand Towels.

6 Galentine’s Day Candles

Not sure what to get all your Galentine’s girlies? Aldi is dropping a collection of scented candles just for friends. And, at $3.99 per candle, you can afford to get a bunch of KIRKTON HOUSE Galentines Candles for all. Choose from I Love You Cherry Much, I Pick You, You Glow Girl, and You’re Like Really Pretty.

7 Humidifier Cleaning Fish

Cold and flu season is in full swing. If you need to clean your humidifier, Aldi is selling some adorable options for $9.99. Get the Ambiano Humidifier Cleaning Fish in Blue. You simply drop it in your humidifer and it cleans out the tank.

8 Apothecary Glasses

Organize your bathroom stuff with KIRKTON HOUSE Apothecary Glass Jars, just $9.99. They come in small, medium, and large sizes and are perfect for storing cotton swabs and makeup remover rounds.

9 A Makeup Storage Organizer

Get all your makeup and cosmetics organized for just $19.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE Make Up Storage. It has a few drawers to keep all your things stashed.

10 An Ambiano Rice Cooker

How adorable is this rice cooker? This $16.99 Ambiano 6 Cup Rice Cooker in Blue has a ceramic nonstick coating inner pot for easy cleaning. It has a tempered glass lid and includes a rice spoon and measuring cup.

11 Ceramic Noodle Bowls

Noodle bowls are all the rage. This $4.99 Crofton Ceramic Noodle Bowl comes in a few patterns and is a fun way to slurp ramen. It is microwave-safe and includes chopsticks.