11 Best New Sam’s Club Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

In this world, you’re either a proud Costco shopper or a Sam’s Club member. And if you’re the latter, you’re in luck this month as a bunch of brand new products are making their way into stores. From must-have attire and kitchen equipment to electronics and essential tools, there’s something for everyone in the latest lineup. Read on for the best new Sam’s Club finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Mahjong Starter Kit

If you’re looking to pick up a new game or are already a seasoned pro, it’s hard to beat this Mahjong Starter Kit ($149). It includes everything you need for your next gaming meet-up, including a stylish carrying case and high-end acrylic tiles that will stand the test of time. It’s also a fantastic gift for the mahjong maniac in your life!

2 Tramontina Cast Iron Bread Oven

Fancy yourself a burgeoning baker? Let your latest hobby really rise to the occasion with this Tramontina Cast Iron Bread Oven ($48). It’s designed to help your dough bake evenly and efficiently, giving it a perfectly crispy crust every time.

3 Vince Camuto Women’s Valentine’s Day Sweater

Christmas isn’t the only holiday worthy of its own sweater! Prepare yourself for Feb. 14 with this Vince Camuto Women’s Valentine’s Day Sweater ($20), which is warm and soft enough to brave that February weather while still sending that romantically festive vibe.

“It’s soft like a blanket. It isn’t scratchy,” writes one happy reviewer. “The colors are also vibrant. It’s just cute.”

4 Adult NFL Starter Commemorative Jacket

With the Super Bowl just weeks away, there’s a good chance you’ll need a new good luck piece of apparel to help support your team for their run next year. And what better way to show your support than an Adult NFL Starter Commemorative Jacket ($78)? With a throwback design that makes it look timeless, you’ll be wearing yours all the way through your next championship—or at the very least, keeping yourself warm during back-to-back losing seasons.

5 Hunter Kids Rain Jacket

Don’t let wet weather ruin your little one’s day out! With a Hunter Kids Rain Jacket ($18), they’ll be able to face elements without getting drenched. It’s also available in multiple prints and colors, making it easy to get the exact look they want!

6 Soundcore Sleep A20 Wireless Earbud Headphones

Whether you’re piping in pink noise to fall asleep at home or need all the help you can get dozing off on your long-haul flight, a pair of Soundcore Sleep A20 Wireless Earbud Headphones ($99) can be an absolute game-changer. They include a cutting-edge noise-cancelling system to help quiet your surroundings and are designed to be comfortable in your ears not matter which position is most comfortable for you to fall asleep in.

7 Snow Joe Cordless Snow Blower

It may not feel like it, but there is plenty of time left in winter when you are likely going to have to deal with the white stuff. Picking up a Snow Joe Cordless Snow Blower ($200) will make the least enviable (and often most dangerous) winter chore of snow removal that much easier for years to come.

8 Ninja Crispi Glass Air Fryer

Chances are, you invested in your first air fryer ages ago when the relatively new appliance hit the market and skyrocketed in popularity. But if you’ve somehow held out (or simply want an upgrade), this Ninja Crispi Glass Air Fryer could become your ultimate time-saving kitchen device.

It works by attaching directly to a glass container you can then serve out of, and then ultimately store in the fridge. Besides cutting down on dishes, it finally makes your favorite kitchen appliance into a one-pot recipe maker.

9 Being NOURISH + SHINE Shampoo & Conditioner Duo

While skincare might seem to get all the attention, finding the right haircare products is just as important in practice, especially when it’s items you’ll use practically every day. That’s where Being NOURISH + SHINE Shampoo & Conditioner Duo ($10) can help, designed to help hydrate all types of hair types while gently cleansing.

Dealing with trickier hair? You could also go for Being CURL POWER Shampoo & Conditioner ($10) for naturally curly hair, or Being GOODBYE FRIZZ Shampoo & Conditioner ($10) for wavy or frizzy hair.

10 Member’s Mark 2-Pack Beach Towels

While beach days might feel like they’re still eons away, it can actually be a little uplifting to start planning well ahead of time. And what better way to get ready for those warm, sunny days than by revitalizing your essentials with these Member’s Mark 2-Pack Beach Towels ($14)? Specifically designed for sandy surfaces, these super soft towels are the perfect way to dry off and relax while you listen to the waves.

11 Victrola Harmony Bluetooth Turntable System with Speakers

Whether you’ve already got a room in your house dedicated to your vinyl collection or you’re just getting started on crate digging, your records are only as good as the equipment you play them on. And if you’re looking for an easy setup, this Victrola Harmony Bluetooth Turntable System with Speakers ($230) can be one of the best options out there.

Besides the chic, mid-century modern design aesthetic, it’s also connected to its adjoining speakers via Bluetooth, making it easier than ever to set up in your home without having to run wires.