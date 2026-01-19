11 Best New JCPenney Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including picks from TikTok chef Jenny Martinez’s new line.

JCPenney is joining customers in upgrading their bedroom furnishings and housewares this new year. The department store chain has launched an expansion of chef Jenny Martinez’s Home Collection, which now includes bedding and bath items in addition to top-rated kitchenware. Meanwhile, Laura Ashley’s Home line has debuted new floral and pastel prints exclusive to JCPenney. We combed through tons of new products and rounded up the 11 best new JCPenney home finds worth buying. See our top picks below.

1 Laura Ashley Anja Toile Easy Care Comforter Set

Made from a hundred percent cotton, the Laura Ashley Anja Toile Easy Care Comforter Set (sale prices start at $154) is your secret weapon to getting a cool night’s sleep. It features a romantic pink floral design that’s available in twin, full/queen, and king sizes.

2 Laura Ashley Quartet Easy Care Comforter Set

Breathable and soft to the touch, this Laura Ashley Quartet Easy Care Comforter Set (sale prices start at $182) “combines timeless English charm with everyday comfort” and is ideal for all seasons. The three-piece set comes with a comforter and two matching shams.

3 Jenny Martinez 16-Piece. Stoneware Dinnerware Set

Inspired by her hometown roots, Jenny Martinez’s 16-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set (on sale for $100) exudes Mexican heritage and warmth. Both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, the set includes four bowls, four salad plates, four dinner plates, and four mugs.

4 Mesa Mi Chapala Drinkware Set

Stock up on traditional Mexican-style handmade glassware from Martinez’s capsule kitchen collection, including shot glasses, stemless wine glasses, margarita glasses, and tumblers. Added bonus: They’re dishwasher safe!

5 Laura Ashley 3-Piece Bath Accessory Sets

Keep your bathroom in order with the Laura Ashley 3-Piece Bath Accessory Sets ($60), which includes a soap/lotion pump, toothbrush holder, and soap dish. The etched floral design, available in both blue and green, adds an artisanal touch, instantly elevating the appearance of your bathroom counter.

6 Jenny Martinez Berta 3-Piece Medallion Midweight Comforter Set

If you’re ditching neutrals for bold, bright colors this year, go for the Jenny Martinez Berta 3-Piece Medallion Midweight Comforter Set (sale prices start at $140). Its vibrant palette channels warmth and comfort, and its midweight density is perfect for fall, winter, and early spring. Note: Not available in the size twin.

7 Laura Ashley Tea Kettles

I’m not even an avid tea drinker, but I need the 1.7 Liter Jug Tea Kettle (on sale for $80) and Stove Top 10-Cup Tea Kettle (on sale for $60) from Laura Ashley’s kitchen line for my stovetop. They’re just way too pretty to pass up.

8 Jenny Martinez Kitchenware

Who better to turn to for cookware recommendations than a professional chef? Martinez’s kitchenware line goes far beyond cast-iron ovens and baking dishes; it also spotlights tortilla warmers and servingware. Shop some of our top picks below.

9 Laura Ashley 200-Thread Count Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Okay, so maybe your bedding doesn’t need an entire overhaul—albeit, a fresh set of sheets can do wonders for your sleep health. For instance, the Laura Ashley 200-Thread Count Cotton Percale Sheet Set (sale prices start at $80) is made from midweight fabric that “offers a cool, lightweight feel — perfect for year-round use, especially for warmer sleepers.” Choose from four cool colors.

10 Jenny Martinez Caitlyn Square Throw Pillow

Add a burst of personality to your living room with this Jenny Martinez Caitlyn Square Throw Pillow (on sale for $40). The multicolored pom-poms bring more texture and dimension to your seating area.

11 Jenny Martinez Sonora Medallion Midweight Throw

“Laid-back luxury” is the vibe we get from this Jenny Martinez Sonora Medallion Midweight Throw, and at just $30, it’s such a steal. Choose from two traditional Mexican prints in opal or maroon.