These new Target finds are already filling carts fast.

Have you been to Target this week? Because I have a 10-year-old daughter and live five minutes from my local store, I visit the mecca of all things grocery, clothing, toys, home goods, and seasonal items several times a week. There are so many new arrivals landing in stores now. Here are the 11 best Target new arrivals this week.

1 These Free People Hot Shot Dupes for $25

Shoppers were shocked to find a great Free People Hot Shot Mini twin. “I can’t believe this is Target,” Best of Target wrote, noting that the item, available in multiple colors, is just $25. “Score,” commented one. “Love,” added another.

2 So Many Adorable Easter Dresses for Girls

There are tons of adorable Easter dresses for girls. “I cannot believe the amount of options we have for our little girls!! It’s so hard to choose! May have to grab a couple,” Best of Target captioned a post.

3 Coffee Bar Essentials in the Bull’s Eye Playground

There are so many great coffee bar and tea finds in the Bullseye Playground. “New from the #bullseyesplayground #targetdollarspot for your coffee+ tea bar,” Target Junkie shares. “Ooh!! Lots of fun stuff,” a shopper commented. “Cute finds! Definitely need to find it all!” another adds.

4 Easter Bunny Snack Boxes

All Things Target shared about the Target Easter-themed version of Snackleboxes. “These Bunny Snack boxes from Target are only $5! 🤯 and make for the perfect vessel for some springy sweet treats! Whether it’s an Easter gift, a movie night, road trip, or anything else, you can add this snack box to your cart,” they wrote.

5 Threshold Easter Decor

Target Junkie shared about so many adorable Easter decorations from Threshold. “New Easter finds from target 🎯 I don’t see this collection online yet but check back Sunday! I’ll make sure to post if I see it become available,” they captioned the post. “Such cute finds!” a follower commented.

6 New Kitchen Essentials

Target Junkie shared about the CWC Kitchen collectoin. “New at Target for your kitchen 😍 I don’t see this collection online yet but I’ll be sure to share as soon as I see it available!” they wrote. “These are beautiful,” a follower commented.

7 Everything You Need for Easter Brunch

Life Stylishly shared about the new Easter brunch collection. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but Target’s Easter collection really impressed me — especially the dinnerware. So good for a spring table,” she wrote.

8 All the Viral Neeh Doh Squishies That Sell Out Fast

My daughter literally drags me to Target multiple times a week to hunt for the viral Neeh Doh squishy toys. “We Found NeeDoh’s At Target,” one influencer writes.

9 Lots of Table Lamps

There are so many adorable table lamps, including this Serena & Lily-looking wicker lamp. “New Target decor,” writes Pretty and Functional. “Beautiful,” a follower commented.

10 Spring Flowers

Marquis Clarke shared about so many amazing finds, starting with little faux flower arrangements. “You always find the best stuff strolling through Target! ❤️ This floral dress is so dainty and pretty + such cute spring decor is out! Oh and the sandals… you guys know I love the sandals,” she captioned the post.

11 And, the New LoveShackFancy Inspired Teen Bedding Line

To Target I Go shared about the new LoveShackFancy teen inpsired bedding collection. “Yall this collection is so fun for a girls room glow up! I love it all. The cat pillow and throw are obviously me fave,” she captioned the post.