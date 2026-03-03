11 Best New Costco Savings Starting This Week

These new Costco savings just dropped and won’t last.

It’s finally time! Costco has dropped its most recent batch of Member-Only Savings & Everyday Value deals. The most recent roundup runs through March 29 and includes everything from sophisticated sofas to kitchen and cleaning gadgets to gorgeous rugs. There are so many opportunities to save hundreds of dollars if you plan right. What should you shop for this month before the deals are gone or supplies run out? Here are the 11 best new-member savings at Costco starting this week.

1 A Gorgeous Hendredon Valey Sofa

Why buy at Pottery Barn when you can get a gorgeous sofa at Costco? The Henredon Caley Reversible Sofa Chaise with Ottoman is stunning and currently $500 off online, at $1,299.99. “We absolutely love this couch from Costco! It’s incredibly comfortable — the deep cushions are perfect for lounging, and the back is taller than most other Costco couches, which I’m thrilled about. It offers great support and adds to the cozy, relaxed feel. The color is a beigy taupe — not a pure beige, but still neutral and beautiful. It blends perfectly with our farmhouse-style decor and gives the room a warm, inviting look. It looks high-end and feels amazing. Highly recommend this one if you’ve been hunting for a comfortable, stylish, and affordable couch from Costco,” one shopper writes.

2 A Robot Vacuum and Mop

There are a few cleaning gadgets on sale this month, including the Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop with NeverTouch Pro Self-Cleaning Base. The robot vacuum is $120 off, just $479.99 right now, and will simplify your routine. “I’m truly impressed with my Shark robot vacuum and mop. It’s doing an excellent job creating an accurate map of my home and navigating intelligently,” one shopper writes. “This is a fantastic cleaning tool. I have 2 carpeted bedrooms and the rest hard floors. It has a separate mop that it leaves at the base when vacuuming the bedrooms. Great mapping diagram with ability to choose specific rooms. Superior all in one cleaning system!” adds another.

3 The Ninja Deluxe Blender and Kitchen System

If you have been eyeing the Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System, now is the time to take the plunge, as it is $40 off, just $139.99. “I recently purchased this blender with high expectations, and I am thrilled to say it has met every one of them. As someone who blends whey protein shakes at least four times a day, having a reliable and efficient blender is crucial. This blender excels in every way, making smooth, lump-free shakes in no time. The power and performance are outstanding, effortlessly blending even the toughest ingredients. Cleanup is a breeze, which is a big plus when using it multiple times a day. It’s currently tied for first place as the best blender I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be happier with my purchase. If you’re in the market for a top-notch blender, this one is a fantastic choice!” one shopper writes.

4 Area Rugs

There are some gorgeous area rugs on sale from the Thomasville Timeless Classic Rug Collection. Multiple colors and sizes available for $30 to $100. “Buying rugs online is a pain. You can’t sort out color well and it’s a hassle to return a heavy item. I’m glad I chose this rug – it’s BEYOND my expectations for the price. The pile is dense abd the pattern is beautiful. I’d describe it as a mid tone indigo. Lots of grey and cream accents in the border. I’ve tossed my big washable rug for this area because it’s bigger ones are such a pain to wash, get fully dry and back down flat. You won’t regret this – it’s a beauty. Looks very expensive,” one shopper writes.

5 New Electric Toothbrushes

The Oral-B iO Series 2 Complete Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2-pack is $50 off. “Super good electric toothbrushes! Love the indicator that shows if I’m applying too much pressure. The charge holds very well which is good because those cords are a lil cumbersome and not aesthetically pleasing. The toothbrushes look lovely, though,” a shopper writes.

6 An Outdoor Dining Set

Outdoor dining season is almost here! The SunVilla Alden 7-Piece Cushion Dining Set, $1,699.99 after $500 off, is a great deal for a gorgeous outdoor set. It includes Four Stationary Dining Chairs, Two Swivel Rocker Dining Chairs, One Dining Table, and a Furniture Cover.

7 An Industrial Rack

Get your garage or basement organized with the Gorilla Rack 5-Tier Industrial Rack, 72″L x 24″D x 84″H, $279.99 after $70 off. “It’s everything I ever wanted! Easy to assemble. Even easier with a buddy. Good quality with no manufacturing defects. Super sturdy. I own three similar storage racks made by Gladiator and I think I prefer these Gorilla racks more. I also really liked the price with Costco direct and FREE SHIPPING!!!!” a shopper writes.

8 The Ninja Crispi Cooking Gadget

The Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System, 3 Containers & Cover, a portable air fryer, is $35 off. According to shoppers, “this is the best deal” on the small gadget. “The Crispi is wonderful, I traded a traditional air fryer for this, and would not go back. Cooking is easy, nothing ever burns to the glass, and it’ easy to wash the containers in the dishwasher,” a shopper says.

9 A New GreenPan Set

The GreenPan Jewel Pro 11-piece Cookware Set, a great nonstick pots-and-pans set, is $50 off this month. “If you want an all in one set that checks a lot of boxes, then this is a strong pick. The design and the healthy nonstick were my main selling points, and as long as you take gentle care of this set it will last you a long time. Food slides right off, and celanup is effortless. Overall, its a stylish and high performing set thats definitely worth it for anyone who wants reliable, healthy, and easy to use cookware,” one shopper writes.

10 Spring Hand Soaps

Every season, the warehouse gets in a four-piece handsoap set that is an unparalleled deal. The Warehouse-Only deal on Home & Body Co. Casa Di Fiori Hand Soap Variety pack, 4/19.5 fl oz, is not to be missed. Get all four spring scents for $12.99.

11 And, a Bissell Pet Vacuum

The BISSELL PowerClean FurGuard Deluxe 280W Cordless Vacuum with Extra Battery is $50 off at $169.99 this month, and is a favorite of shoppers with fur babies. “Great for animal hair! Has a second battery, so when it dies you just pop that sucker in and keep going. Picked up so much dog hair we could have a third pooch! Seriously, a great value,” a pet owner attests.