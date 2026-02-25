These Costco finds are selling fast before February ends.

It’s nearing the end of the month, but Costco isn’t letting February go by without dropping some of the year’s hottest products. This week, there are so many new items hitting the warehouse, and shoppers are snapping them up fast. From new mattresses and home decor to clothing finds, there are tons of items you will want to put in your cart. Here are the 11 best Costco items to buy as February ends.

1 Plants and Backyard “Glow Up” Items

There are so many great plants and backyard finds. “Costco spring finds are here 🌿. You know these won’t last long. 💜 Lavender is such a beautiful plant and makes backyard looks so beautiful 💜✨ Check them out at your @Costco Wholesale,” Atrys Family Finds captioned a post.

2 Silicone Splatter Guards

Costco Deals shared about “one of those Costco kitchen finds you didn’t know you needed” in a new post. “The MIU Silicone Splatter Guards 2-Pack just showed up in warehouses and honestly… if you cook a lot, these make cleanup way easier,” they wrote, adding that they are $24.99 for the 2-Pack. “Perfect for frying, sautéing, or anything that usually leaves your stovetop looking like a mess.”

3 Giant Versions of Your Favorite Games

Costco Deals shared about giant game night finds. “These oversized classics just landed in Costco warehouses and they’re giving major backyard party energy,” they wrote. First up, Huge Yahtzee, $41.99. “Jumbo soft-foam dice, Easy classic gameplay, Perfect for family nights + outdoor fun,” they write. There is also Giant Kerplunk, $89.99, a “giant tower for BIG reactions,” an “Interactive party game everyone knows,” and “One of those eye-catching Costco finds,” they add. “If you love fun Costco toys, oversized games, or anything that makes game night more competitive… these are worth a look.”

4 OXO Pop Containers

Costco Guide shared that pantry organizing essentials are back. “Organize your pantry with this OXO Softworks Pop container set at Costco! 4-piece set with a scoop and rice measuring cup!” they captioned a post. “I literally just bought these from the Container Store a few months ago,” a follower commented.

5 A Braun Laser Hair Removal Gadget

Costco Guiden shared that the Braun IPL is available on Costco.com. “You won’t regret adding this to your cart,” they wrote. “You can get 95% less hair in just one month —with smooth results that can last up to two years. Touch up for free anytime! This Braun IPL is clinically tested & dermatologist approved. Order yours online today!”

6 Spring Accent Rugs

Costco Guide shared about new throw rugs in spring patterns, including bees, cherries, and tulips. “Memory foam Accent rugs at Costco under $20!” they captioned the post. “So pretty!!” commented a shopper. “The cherry 🍒 is so pretty,” added another.

7 A Striped Umbrella

Get your pool area prepped with Costco. Costco Guide shared about the Sunvilla striped outdoor umbrella, “with Sunbrella fabric, 11ft, and a wood look aluminum pole. So cute for a backyard!” they wrote.

8 Character Pajamas

Costco New shared a great deal on character pajamas. “Kids 4 piece character PJS sets are on sale right now only $12.99 who doesn’t need more pjs. Especially these cute ones Disney, Pixar, marvel, bluey. that can be used all year long 😍😍. Which one is your favorite? I got the Pixar for my nephew,” they wrote.

9 A New Bed

Costco New Deals shared about “2 great deals at Costco,” for the bedroom. “$300 OFF this king size gorgeous white bed and $300 OFF @purple which I have at home and use every day. Feels like I’m sleeping on a cloud ☁️ am I really felt the difference in my quality of sleep with this one definitely recommend,” they wrote.

10 A Cozy Waffle Comforter Set

Costco New Deals also shared about a waffle comforter 3-piece set for only $39.99. “This is such a great deal and would be perfect for layering,” they wrote. “If you are looking to upgrade this is such a great deal!!”

11 And, Lego Easter Baskets

“Costco just brought in the cutest Lego spring Easter baskets 🧺 and they are super fun with a variety of candy ( my fave peeps ) and legos like Fortnite and Mario,” Costco New Deals shared.