Shoppers say these Costco home finds look far more expensive.

It’s mid-February, which means spring is coming and winter will soon be an afterthought. Costco is bringing it in a major way right now, dropping so many fantastic home finds for every room in the house, and even outdoor spaces. All my favorite influencers spent the weekend shopping at their local warehouses and sharing photos and videos of the best things they found. Here are 11 Costco home finds shoppers say look way more expensive.

1 Blender Bottles

Costco Hot Buys shared about a great deal on a 2-pack of Blender Bottles. “A 2-pack of blender bottles on sale until 2/17!” she wrote.

2 A Farmhouse Table and Chairs

Costco Twins shared about a gorgeous Pike and Main table. “Round Farmhouse table alert 🚨

You guys… we found another farmhouse table and this time it’s round 🤍 This is the Florence 5-Piece Dining Set, and it’s such a perfect mix of style and function. The ash veneer tabletop has a beautiful, unique wood pattern, the base is solid and sturdy, and the upholstered chairs are comfortable and easy to live with. We love the round shape — it makes conversations and family meals feel so much more inviting. Plus, adjustable levelers keep everything stable on any floor. Such a timeless piece at a great price,” they wrote.

3 An Outdoor Dining Set

Costco Savvy shared about the Mirador Prado 7-Piece Dining Set. “The perfect upgrade for your backyard this spring. Seats 6 with 2 swivel rocking chairs + 4 armchairs, cushioned for comfort, with a premium table surface and umbrella-ready center. Ideal for family dinners or hosting friends,” she wrote.

4 A Gorgeous Floor Lamp

Costco Savvy shared about a new floor lamp. “I just can’t get over this Bridgeport Barcelona floor lamp I found at Costco 😍…it’s seriously stunning! The gold finish and crystal details make any corner feel so elevated. Grab it while it’s here!” they wrote.

5 The Viral Fruity Juice Glasses

Eats by Rachel shared about the viral icon juice glasses. “For $24.99, you can grab a box of 4 glasses with different designs including lemon, orange, strawberry, and cherry. I think these are a way better price point than buying the ones at Anthropologie,” she wrote.

6 Retractable Screen Door

Costco Buys shared about a “super useful” Retractable Screen Door that “just made ‘fresh air season’ way more realistic! It’s a retractable screen in white that fits single door openings about 32 to 36 inches wide and 80 to 81 inches tall, and it’s designed for a quick install 😎 (169.99),” they wrote.

7 A 2-Pack of Corkcicles

Costco Buys shared about the Corkcicle Cruiser and Go Cup 2 Pack, “and this set is such a good find!” they wrote. “You get a 22oz Cruiser and a 30oz Go Cup XL, both triple insulated with non-slip silicone bases and leakproof lids. One has that easy carry handle and the other has a comfort grip handle, plus they keep drinks cold for hours. The color combos I saw were wood grain with cream and turquoise with black, which both look so good!” Get it for $36.99.

8 Giant Green Planters

Costco is starting to carry a wide range of outdoor products, from furniture to plants. Costco Hot Finds shared a video of some pretty planters. “Gorgeous new planters at Costco!” she wrote. “Ohhhh I love the green!! These are beautiful!” a shopper commented. “I love these, so gorgeous!!” added another.

9 An Outdoor Glider Recliner Set

She also spotted this Thomasville outdoor set, which includes two great chairs and a table. “They swivel and rock and they’re so relaxing,” Costco Hot Finds wrote. “I love a good rocker!” a shopper commented.

10 Bulbs and Plants

Get your bulbs planted! Costco Hot Finds shared about all the options she found at her local warehouse. “So many grape, berry, hydrangea, and lilac plants at Costco!” she wrote. “I have the 3 varieties of blueberries that they have and they are amazing! I planted mine 3 years ago and las year we harvested for the second time,” commented a follower.

11 And, This Gorgeous Bar Cabinet

Costco New Deals shared about a piece of bar furniture. “Wow this bar cabinet at Costco is so nice,” she wrote.