These new Costco home finds are perfect for spring refresh season.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s only mid-February, but spring is springing into the aisles of your local Costco warehouse. The store is getting in so many warm-weather-inspired home goods, ranging from outdoor furniture to decorations and glassware. All my favorite Costco influencers have been sharing about the best new items spotted in stores. Here are the 11 best new Costco home finds hitting shelves mid-February.

1 Bath Sheets

The Costco Chick recreated the viral “Someday somebody is going to tell you” theme, directing it at these super-soft bath sheets. “Someday somebody is going to tell you that Costco sells gigantic bath towels called bath sheets. It’s important that you listen to them,” she writes across the clip. “My favorite Costco secret,” she writes in the caption.

2 A Gorgeous White Sectional

She also shared about the Aiden & Ivy Derry Sectional. “The corner seat is on a different level 🔥 New sectional spotted at Costco in Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh),” she writes. The price? $1,499.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Polywood Chairs

There is a lot of outdoor furniture hitting stores right now, including these great Adirondak chairs, an outdoor bistro table, and outdoor sofas. “New outdoor furniture sets at Costco! ☀️ Spotted at Costco in Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh),” The Costco Chick wrote.

4 A Huge, Folding Picnic Table

Costco Savvy shared about a huge table. “Spotted this Lifetime Folding Picnic Table at Costco! 🛒 Folds flat, seats 8, and it even fits a pole umbrella! ☀️ We have this exact one in our backyard and it’s amazing. Perfect for parties, tailgates, or just hanging outside,” they captioned the post.

5 Viral Fruit Glasses

All the influencers are sharing about the viral fruit glasses, which are a great dupe for the more expensive Anthropologie version. “Costco just brought out this set of 4 Pandex fruit icon glasses and l’m obsessed! 😍 Each one has a different fruit and they look way more expensive than they are!” Costco Savvy shared.

6 This Stunning Dining Set

Costco Savvy also shared about this new dining set. “Just spotted this new dining set at Costco and had to share! 😍 The Pike & Main Cowen 7-piece comes with a table and six chairs in a neutral linen-blend fabric, plus the table has a removable 18-inch leaf for extra space. Modern, simple, and available in store & online!” they wrote.

7 A Singer Sewing Machine

Costco Buys was excited for this Singer Heavy Duty 8832 Sewing Machine, calling it “a solid Costco find if you want something powerful without feeling intimidating!” in an Instagram post. “This model is for thicker fabrics and everyday projects, with 110 stitch applications, a built-in needle threader, and a one-step buttonhole that actually makes setup feel manageable. 👏🏼 I also like that it comes with multiple presser feet so you can switch things up without needing extras, and it feels sturdy enough to handle regular use without fuss. Definitely a practical upgrade if you’re ready to move beyond a basic starter machine!” Get it for $189.99.

8 The Disney Spring Train

Costco Buys also shared about the Disney Spring Train 4-Piece Set, “such a fun seasonal Costco find if you love playful decor with character! Each piece has bright pastel details 🐰 and the full set looks especially cute styled together on a shelf or console. I like that it feels festive without being over the top, and the train design makes it easy to display all spring long,” they wrote about the $99.99 item.

9 An Acacia Kitchen Cart

Costco Buys shared about the Seville Classics Acacia Kitchen Cart, “one of those pieces that instantly adds flexibility to a kitchen without taking over the space! I like that it combines an acacia wood top with shelves, drawers, hooks, and rolling casters so it actually works for prep, storage, or extra surface area when you need it. 🙌🏼 It comes in both grey and white options, and the size feels practical without being bulky. Such a smart way to add function without committing to a full remodel!” They wrote. Get it for $129.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A Non-Electric Bidet Seat

Costco Hot Finds shared an update on a toilet upgrade: the Brondell non-electric bidet. “This is awesome and I feel like once you have a bidet seat you can’t go back!” she wrote.

11 And, a 3-Piece Comforter Set

Costco Twins shared a gorgeous, inexpensive bedding set. “How nice is this 3-piece comforter set for $59 and $69!! Such an amazing deal and it’s super soft too!” they wrote.