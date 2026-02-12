7 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Costco, Walmart, DoorDash and More

These 7 last-minute Valentine’s gifts are easy, fast, and foolproof.

Sure, you can always send someone a dozen roses on Valentine’s Day, buy them expensive jewelry, or take them out to dinner. But there are so many other ways to share your love, and not all of them cost a lot of money or require much advance planning. If you waited until the last minute, they never have to know. Here are the 7 best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts from all your favorite stores, including Walmart, Costco, Ulta, and even DoorDash.

1 Sol De Janeiro Jelly Perfum Balms

One of my new obsessions? Sol de Janeiro’s Jelly Perfume Balms, $26, available at Ulta and on SoldeJaneiro.com. These are perfect for your lover or even your mini Valentine. The mess-free balm is the perfect purse or travel fragrance. I also love that my daughter can’t totally douse herself in her favorite scent and, in turn, can’t spray the whole house. She loves that the scent lasts up to ten hours and that the jelly-like substance is “satisfying.”

2 Neeh-Doh Sparkle Hearts Teenie

I am also gifting my daughter the Nee-Doh Sparkle Hearts Teenie. Pretty much every tween is obsessed with this squishy brand, which is constantly selling out at Target and Walmart. I found some of the Valentine’s Day items at Walmart.

3 DoorDash Flower Delivery

I just discovered the easiest and fastest way to order flowers for a loved one: DoorDash. DoorDash flowers makes sending flowers super easy – you can shop local mom-and-pop florists or national brands like 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Kroger, and Edible, schedule ahead or go same-day, add a note, and have everything delivered straight to their door. I used the service to order my mom flowers, and the price was right, and the blooms were stunning.

4 Costco Forever Roses

Forever Roses are going viral at Costco. “Forever Roses are such a beautiful find at Costco! These preserved roses are a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift idea! They’re designed to last over a year with no maintenance, come in a heart-shaped display box, and look incredibly polished right out of the packaging,” Costco Buys recently shared. They are $89.99 at the warehouse and $10 more online.

5 Bath & Body Works Rose Collection or the New Disney Princess Drop

Bath & Body Works is always a one-stop shop for Valentine’s Day. The mall store launched some sweet-smelling rose-inspired and gourmand collections for the month of love. This week, it also dropped the new Disney Princess collaboration, and there are tons of great fragrance mists, candles, and accessories perfect for your little Valentine.

6 Crumbl Cookies

If the way to their heart is their tummy, go all the way this V-Day. I am obsessed with Crumbl cookies, the most decadent giant sweet treats on the planet. The new Valentine’s Day Menu includes Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Brownie, Salted Caramel Cheesecake Cookie, Valentine’s M&Ms Cookie, and more.

7 Scented Gold Bond’s Hand Cream

Wait, did you know that there are scented versions of Gold Bond’s? Gold Bond’s Scented Hand Creams, $4.97, Walmart, are a perfect little V-Day gift for friends, teachers, or parents. The cream has a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula providing up to 24 hours of hydration while smelling super bougie.