Have you shopped Costco‘s home department lately? There are so many sales going on right now, ranging from a blockbuster President’s Day sale on appliances, gadgets, and mattresses to month-long promos on furniture and other home decor items. What deals are people snapping up right now? Here are 7 Costco home deals shoppers are grabbing before they’re gone.

1 My Favorite Coddle Sofa for $300 Off

I am obsessed with Coddle sofas. I have one of these sectionals in our playroom, and it is comfortable yet functional. The Coddle Luke seats a gang of kids, the ottoman opens up into a storage bin, and the sofa folds out into a couch. It is on sale for $999.99 after $300 off.

2 A Gorgeous Knife Set Is $63

The Cangshan Sobu Series 6-Piece X-7 Damascus Steel Knife Block Set, Tan Pakka, is a gorgeous luxury knife set on sale for $249.99 after $63 off. The set includes a chef’s knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and paring knife, all with a maple-wood magnetic block.

3 Lots of Mattresses Are on Sale, Including Up to $250 Off Casper

The Casper Cooling Select 12″ Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress is one of many mattresses on sale as part of a new President’s Day promo. Get $200 off a full, up to $250 off a king. “I saw the Consumer Reports, which ranked this Casper Hybid third from the list of top mattresses. So, I took a chance, and I’m glad I did. This mattress is the best mattress that I have ever slept on,” writes a shopper. “Buy it, try it, if you don’t like it, return it. Costco is great.”

4 A Nutribullet Personal Blender for $30 Off

The NutriBullet Pro Plus 1200 Watt Personal Blender is $69.99 after $30 off. According to shoppers, it is “better and simpler to use” than the OG NutriBullet. “Making smoothies used to be a production but now we are making them anytime we feel like it. The engine is very powerful and the blades are cutting through ice and frozen fruits and dry fruits like it is melted butter. The best part is the easiness of clean-up. I am very happy with this purchase,” a shopper says.

5 Storage Baskets for $9 Off

This Seville Classics Water Hyacinth Storage Baskets 4-pack is on sale for $32.99 after $9 off. They are “large and well made,” one shopper writes. “These are really great baskets, so glad I got them. Super sturdy and look great in my office unit. Highly recommend them!” another adds.

6 An All-Clad Deep Fryer for $40 Off

The All-Clad EZ Clean Pro Deep Fryer, 3.5 L, is currently $40 off. “This is hands down the best smaller-sized deep fryer on the market! I was thrilled to see Costco finally stocking this top-notch product and wasted no time grabbing one. Unbeatable price for such high quality – don’t miss out!” a shopper says.

7 A Nespresso Machine and Pods for $40 Off

Up your coffee game with the Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino 3 and 32 Capsules, $139.99 after $40 off. “I’m actually obsessed with this. I use it every day, sometimes multiple times a day. Hot drinks, iced drinks, flavored syrups, cold foam… I have become my own barista! It’s so easy to use, and the actual espresso/coffee it produces is fantastic. That little Aero3 is a game changer, too, for sure! I originally bought this to stop myself from spending tons of money at Starbucks every morning before work, and this machine made that goal so easy! The variety, the convenience, the ease of use, and the quality are all exactly what I hoped for,” a shopper writes.