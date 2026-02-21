11 Best Costco New Arrivals This Week

These new Costco finds are already creating major buzz.

If you haven’t been to Costco in a while, consider this your nudge to get to your local warehouse this weekend. There are so many amazing new arrivals hitting the store, ranging from Easter items and spring-inspired items to outdoor furniture and big-screen television sets. What should you make sure to look at during your next trip to the store? Here are the 11 best new arrivals at Costco this week.

1 Plants

Costco Twin shared about some new arrivals in the plants section. “Queen palms for $39! WHAT! You will not find a lower price than that!” they wrote. “They are huge!” a shopper confirmed, while another mentioned that you won’t find a better deal on them.

2 A Pet Sofa

Costco Twins also shared about a bougie pet sofa. “How adorable is this pet sofa at Costco🥰 Any fur baby would ❤️ this!! It’s absolute luxury!” they captioned the video. “This is amazing!!” a shopper agreed. Get it for $125 in the warehouse.

3 Outdoor Dining Sets

Costco Savvy shared about new outdoor furniture hitting stores. “Costco just released the Mirador Prado 7-Piece Dining Set! The perfect upgrade for your backyard this spring. Seats 6 with 2 swivel rocking chairs + 4 armchairs, cushioned for comfort, with a premium table surface and umbrella-ready center. Ideal for family dinners or hosting friends,” she wrote.

4 The Viral Fruit Glasses

Eats by Rachel and Costco Deals shared about the new glassware that is all the rage. “The viral icon juice glasses are now at @costco! For $24.99, you can grab a box of 4 glasses with different designs including lemon, orange, strawberry, and cherry. I think these are a way better price point than buying the ones at Anthropologie,” she wrote.

5 Adorable Stoneare Baskets

Costco Buys shared about glass stoneware baskets for fruit. “Over and Back 3-Piece Multipurpose Baskets just solved my ‘where do I put this?’ problem in one shot! I love that you get a set of three, and they come in both white and that pretty blue color too 🧺 Perfect for berries, snacks, toiletries, or corralling the random little things that end up everywhere!” they wrote about the item, $14.99 in the warehouse.

6 And, Easter Baskets

Costco Wonders shared about Easter baskets. “Costco just stocked Easter baskets and these are perfect if you need something quick that still looks thoughtful. Great for kids, family, teachers, or anyone you want to surprise for Easter. Send this to someone shopping for Easter gifts,” they wrote.

7 The Samsung Frame

Costco Wonders just shared that the Samsung Frame is in stores for $1,499. “Costco just stocked the Samsung TV Frame — where premium TV meets art in one sleek package. With Art Mode, it displays beautiful artwork when not in use, so your wall never looks blank. Whether it’s movie night or gallery vibes, this one elevates the room. Share this with a friend who needs a home upgrade,” they wrote.

8 A Gorgeous Outdoor Set

Costco Chika shared about a gorgeous and luxe-looking outdoor set. “Luxury backyard vibes without the designer price 😍🔥 This Costco patio set includes swivel loveseats, fire table, and covers — run!” they wrote. “Soo pretty! Love this set!” agreed a shopper.

9 Hello Kitty Year of the Horse Set

Costco Wonders shared an adorable gift set. “Costco has the Hello Kitty Year of the Horse 3-plush set and it’s one of the cutest seasonal finds I’ve seen. Perfect for collectors, gifts, or anyone who loves Hello Kitty and Lunar New Year vibes. Share this with someone who collects Hello Kitty,” they captioned the post.

10 A Gorgeous Sectional

Costco New Deals shared about a gorgeous sectional on sale. “I spotted this 6 piece modular sectional on clearance today and it had the star too!! It’s super comfortable and easy to clean,” they wrote. “This sectional is sooo comfortable and it’s on clearance too!!”

11 A New Outdoor Playset

Is your backyard ready for summer? Costco New Deals shared about a new outdoor playset that will transform you yard into a playground. “So we’re just building mini amusement parks in our backyards now? 🎢😂 ☀️🛝 This playcenter + playhouse combo at costco is next level,” they wrote.