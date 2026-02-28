6 Best New Sam’s Club Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Get top brands like Hoka, Adidas, and Steve Madden for reduced prices.

Spring’s arrival has a way of shifting everything—moods, plans, and most definitely wardrobes. But before you take steps toward a seasonal reset, you’re going to need a new pair of shoes. This week, Sam’s Club refreshed its footwear with styles that blend everyday ease and elevated design.

From laid-back slides to retro-inspired sneakers, this Walmart membership-only brand has all the new spring essentials you’ll need—think pieces that pair equally well with casual jeans and breezy dresses, and all the moments in between. Ready to find your new favorite pair? Read on for the six best spring shoes now available at Sam’s Club.

1 A stylish pair of wear-everywhere sneakers

Kicking off the list in style is a classic lace-up sneaker from DV by Dolce Vita, priced at $25. This everyday style blends casual design with a timeless profile that pairs effortlessly with jeans, dresses, or athleisure looks. The memory foam insole ensures you can walk around in these all day.

2 These simple yet blingy sandals

A warm-weather essential, this $30 sandal from Steve Madden complements sunny outfits with its minimalist toe-ring silhouette. Perfect for pairing with shorts, skirts, or maxi dresses, this sandal promises laid-back style with every step, whether you choose the camel color or the black design.

3 Rain boots for those wet April days

For those cooler spring days or sudden rain showers, the Hunter Original Chelsea Boot ($80) has you covered. Made to be 100-percent waterproof with a classic round closed toe, these boots deliver weather-ready performance without sacrificing style. The ankle-height silhouette and easy slip-on fit make them a practical option for navigating wet sidewalks or muddy trails, bringing rugged polish to rainy-day outfits.

4 These sporty sneakers in spring hues

Channeling iconic ’70s court inspiration, the Adidas Grand Court 2.0 brings heritage style into everyday wear. With a synthetic leather upper, signature three-stripe detailing, lace-up closure, and Cloudfoam cushioning, these sneakers balance retro flair with modern comfort for just $40. They’re available in several fun springy colors.

5 A pair of slides to soothe sore feet

As any podiatrist will tell you, slides can quickly do a number on your feet, legs, and even your spine. Yet the $50 Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3 offers a different take on casual comfort—even earning it the APMA Seal of Acceptance. Built with plush cushioning and ventilated airflow channels, these slides are designed for effortless wear after long days on your feet. Their contoured EVA footbed and smooth rocker profile help soothe tired legs, making them a restorative pick for relaxed spring weekends.

6 These super-affordable Birkenstock dupes

Birkenstocks are a classic choice, but they’ll also cost you a pretty penny. The Mountain Sole double-buckle sandal offers a budget-friendly alternative for only $20—evoking that same classic leather style with easy-adjusting straps for personalized fit at a fraction of the price.