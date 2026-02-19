11 Best New Sam’s Club Easter Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including candy, wreaths, candles, and tabletop decor.

Your kitchen counters may still be occupied with heart-shaped chocolates and red roses from Valentine’s Day, but Easter will be here before you know it. Whether you’re on the hunt for Easter basket goodies or front porch decor, we found a ton of spring finds at Sam’s Club—and everything is $45 or less. Ahead, discover the 11 best new Sam’s Club Easter arrivals hitting stores this week.

1 Twig Bunny-Shaped Wreath

Round wreaths are so yesteryear. Switch things up with a quirky design, like this colorful Member’s Mark Twig Bunny-Shaped Wreath ($22). It’s crafted from natural rattan and shimmery Easter eggs.

2 24″ Chocolate Bunny Décor

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. This isn’t a giant bunny-shaped chocolate candy bar, but a Member’s Mark 24″ Chocolate Bunny Décor ($37). It’s adorned with gold details and a matching bowtie.

3 3-Wick Novelty Icon Glass Candles

Burned through your stockpile of pine and peppermint candles? Replenish your collection with Member’s Mark 3-Wick Novelty Icon Glass Candles ($20 each). They’re made from a soy wax blend in three specialty fragrances: Chantilly Dreams, Vanilla Souffle, and Enchanted Garden.

4 Tinsel Bunny Wreath

Suitable for indoor and covered outdoor displaying, this Member’s Mark Tinsel Bunny Wreath ($40) screams spring with its loud colors and glittery appearance.

5 Pre-Lit Paper House Collection

Turn your mantle or bookshelf into a picturesque village with Member’s Mark Pre-Lit Paper House Collection ($30). The three-piece set is equipped with a built-in timer that operates six hours on/18 hours off.

6 M&M’s Bulk Jars

Calling all M&M’s lovers! The beloved candy brand is selling its iconic M&M’s Pastel Milk Chocolate Candy and M&M’S Pastel Peanut Chocolate Candy in 62-ounce jars for just $16 each. Add the mini chocolates to trail mix, homemade desserts, and pancakes, or use them as Easter egg fillers for a scavenger hunt.

7 Pre-Lit Glass Bunny Figurines

These Member’s Mark Pre-Lit Glass Bunny Figurines ($33) are “beautiful additions to any spring or Easter decor,” and “look great whether illuminated or not,” says one shopper. “I love that they have the six-hour timer function, and that I will only have to set it one time and be able to enjoy the soft lighting every evening.”

8 Printed Cotton Placemats

Elevate your tablescape with this four-piece set of handcrafted Printed Cotton Placemats ($17). Available in blush and green, the placemats feature an intricate floral print with striped trim.

9 Chocolate-Style Bunny Tinsel Wreath

If chocolate bunnies are your favorite Easter sweet treat, you need this Member’s Mark Chocolate-Style Bunny Tinsel Wreath ($40). “I normally would not think to put an Easter Wreath up, but now it’s a no-brainer,” says one shopper.

Another customer teased that it “Looks like you could take a bite right out of the chocolate bunny.”

10 Woven Bunny Porch Decor

Crafted from handwoven, weather-resistant artificial vines, this Member’s Mark Woven Bunny Porch Decor ($45) includes a spring-inspired arrangement of faux carrots, tulips, jasmine, and speckled Easter eggs. It’s just over two feet tall, so it won’t get in the way of your other front porch decor.

11 PEEPS Easter Variety Pack

Get the most bang for your buck with PEEPS Easter Variety Pack ($14). The bundle includes four packs of traditional PEEPS in the shapes of bunnies and chicks, a sour watermelon-flavored sleeve, a cotton candy-flavored sleeve, and four bags of jelly beans.