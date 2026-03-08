9 Best New Sam’s Club Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These nine new items at Sam's Club are worth adding to your cart.

Sam’s Club is known for more than just groceries, with new items unpacked each week. With a wide variety of necessities to choose from, there are a lot of ways to save money beyond the snack aisle. To make sure you go into Sam’s Club with a plan, here are nine of the best new items hitting the shelves that you need to know about.

1 Roborock Saros Z70 Robot Vacuum & Mop with OmniGrip Arm and Self-Cleaning Dock

Sam’s Club offers members-only pricing for appliances like the Roborock Saros Z70 Robot Vacuum & Mop with OmniGrip Arm and Self-Cleaning Dock to help keep your place tidy. “Life-changing,” a reviewer said. “My partner and I just can’t keep up vacuuming, sweeping, mopping this dusty old place so I bought this and crossed my fingers. I’m obsessed. It cleans 3 times a week and our place has never felt tidier! Though a bit pricey, it’s well worth it in my eyes. I’ve convinced two other friends to buy the same model!”

2 Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee Maker with Milk Frother & Coffee Voucher

Out in Newport recently, I paid $12 for an iced latte. Twelve dollars! With most costing an average of $8, investing in a Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee Maker with Milk Frother & Coffee Voucher with the Sam’s Club offers members-only pricing can be a wise decision. “I got this as a gift for Christmas and I love it! It brews great coffee and I really love the iced brew mode that makes the coffee taste so much stronger and delicious,” a reviewer said.

3 Member’s Mark 2-Piece Floral Ceramic Prep and Serve Bowls

The 2-Piece Floral Ceramic Prep and Serve Bowls are perfect for serving dishes on Easter Sunday, or throughout Spring and Summer in general. They come in a variety of pastel colors (blue, pink, yellow, and cream) and add a nice pop of pastel color to the table for $16.94. “I absolutely adore these mixing bowls. They come in the most beautiful butter yellow shade, accented with a delicate wildflower design on the exterior,” a reviewer said.

4 Cooling Throw Blanket

The Member’s Mark Cooling Throw Blanket is just $16.94 and comes in subtle, soft colors like sage green, blush pink, gray, and blue. “I recently purchased a grey cooling blanket, and it has been an absolute game-changer for my sleep! From the moment I unboxed it, I could tell it was a high-quality product,” a reviewer said.

5 Instant Savings Neutrogena Collagen Bank Moisturizer Sunscreen

The Instant Savings Neutrogena Collagen Bank Moisturizer Sunscreen is just $21.98 for a 2 pack. “I love this moisturizer and highly recommend it. It feels gentle on my skin and is non-greasy. My skin feels soft and soothed after application. I will definitely be purchasing again once I run out,” a reviewer said. “This SPF has become a staple in my morning routine. It feels lightweight, absorbs quickly without any white cast or greasy feel, and provides reliable sun protection,” another said.

6 Member’s Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board

The Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board for $14.94 is both a decorative piece with purpose in the kitchen for a very great price. “Nice quality, great price,” one reviewer stated, while another followed saying that it works as a “great [charcuterie] board,” loaded up with meats and cheeses for your next gathering.

7 Hotel Premier Collection Premium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow

The Hotel Premier Collection Premium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow is ideal for a restful sleep for just $14.98. “Perfect Pillow! We have been shopping around for pillows for a long time. My husband and I both have neck issues and finding pillows has been a nightmare until now! This pillow provides the perfect amount of support and is comfortable. We highly recommend this pillow,” a reviewer said.

8 JBL Charge Essential 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Charge Essential 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for just $89 comes in clutch for summer pool parties and BBQs. “Small, portable with great sound. I’ve had it for several weeks now and haven’t had to charge it yet. I bought it to listen to in the shower. It has over 20 hours of playtime and is waterproof with a built-in powerbank to charge my phone. Love it,” a reviewer said.

9 Oversized Velvet Bow Décor

The Oversized Velvet Bow Décor for $56.97 adds a pop of pink to your home for Spring. As the Spring and Easter decor filters into Sam’s Club, purchase something special to really add a seasonal color to your doorframe. The giant bow makes quite the statement and is a cute addition to your home decor.