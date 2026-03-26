10 Best Amazon Spring Sales Kicking Off This Week

Save on COSRX, Hawaiian Tropic, Bedsure, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is officially in full-swing! The online retailer is offering steep discounts across beauty, kitchen, home, and fashion categories—including can’t-miss deals from name brands like COSRX, Hawaiian Tropic, Bedsure, medicube, and luxury home retailer Mackenzie-Childs. Ready to save big? Here are the 10 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals kicking off this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Spring Sales Starting This Week.

1 Avidlove Cotton Cami & Shorts Sleepwear Set

Savings: $11

Avidlove’s Cotton Cami & Shorts Sleepwear Set (on sale for $19) blends comfort and style with a V-neck, lace-trimmed camisole and scalloped drawstring shorts. The pieces are made from buttery soft fabric that’s “breathable enough for warmer nights,” and “comfortable for sleeping or relaxing around the house,” according to customer reviews.

2 Mackenzie-Childs Ceramic Pedestal Platter

Savings: $30

Mackenzie-Childs rarely offers discounts—so when items go on sale, we take notice. Ideal for displaying homemade treats, or convincing guests that those bakery muffins were self-baked, this Ceramic Pedestal Platter is only $120 right now.

3 Hawaiian Tropic SPF 60+ Sunscreen Stick

Savings: $2

Summer is right around the corner, and Amazon is making it easier than ever to stock up on sunshine (and spring break!) essentials. Hawaiian Tropic’s SPF 60+ Sunscreen Stick (on sale for $10) is a weightless, water-resistant formula that’s fast-absorbing and protects against U.V.A./U.V.B. rays.

4 Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Savings: $38

Your bedroom should feel like a sanctuary, and that starts with the right bedding. Nearly 174,000 Amazon shoppers have rated the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (on sale for $42 per two-pack) five stars for their plush 250-thread-count fill and breathable cotton covers.

RELATED: 40 Best Kitchen Items on Amazon.

5 COSRX Snail Mucin Repairing Serum

Savings: $12

Strengthen and hydrate your skin with COSRX’s Snail Mucin Repairing Serum, now 48 percent off for just $13. Suitable for both day and night use, the formula aims to soothe skin and boost radiance.

6 Pinspark High-Waisted Athletic Skort

Savings: $17

The Pinspark High-Waisted Athletic Skort (one sale for $20) comes in 18 colors and sizes S–3XL. While the skort is designed to be worn on the tennis court, I plan on styling it with a cropped tank and fun sneakers outside of the gym.

7 Samsonite Omni Hardside 3-Piece Set

Savings: $119

Premium luggage doesn’t come cheap, so don’t miss out on this rare deal on the Samsonite Omni Hardside 3-Piece Set while it’s marked down to just $185. The set includes a T.S.A.-approved carry-on piece as well as medium and large suitcases—all of which are equipped with spinner wheels and a built-in charging port. Choose from seven colors.

8 Bedsure Cooling Waffle Blanket

Savings: $18

As a longtime Bedsure linens user, trust me when I say you can’t go wrong with the brand’s Cooling Waffle Blanket (on sale for $37). It’s made from ultra-soft, breathable cotton that’s moisture-wicking and impeccably lightweight.

RELATED: 12 Hidden Amazon Prime Perks.

9 medicube Zero Pore Capsule Cleansing Foam

Savings: $7

Say goodbye to breakouts and oily skin with medicube’s Zero Pore Capsule Cleansing Foam, now on sale for $13. The formula works to clear and smooth skin, including the appearance of clogged pores and textured skin.

10 Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Savings: $95

During Amazon’s Bring Spring Sale, shoppers can save 51 percent on the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner (now on sale for $90). It has an ultra-slim design, features six cleaning modes, and can link up to your smartphone with the option of voice control.