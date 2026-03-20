7 Best Home Depot Spring Sales Starting This Week

The retailer’s Spring Starts sale event runs through April 1.

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Spring is here, and The Home Depot is wasting no time helping its customers prep their homes and lawns for a new season. Running through April 1, the Spring Starts sale event offers shoppers big savings on garden essentials, power equipment, tools, home security systems, and much more.

“Spring is when homeowners and Pros head back outside and start tackling the projects they’ve been planning all winter,” The Home Depot executive vice president of merchandising Billy Bastek said in a press release. “We’re offering the best in innovation, value and inspiration to help our customers tackle every item on their to-do list.”

Here are the best deals happening during The Home Depot’s Spring Starts sale event.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week.

1 Buy 1 RYOBI 18V String Trimmer & Leaf Combo Kit & Get 1 Tool Free

Upgrade your lawn shed with a helping hand from the Home Depot. Right now, shoppers can score a free tool with the purchase of a RYOBI ONE+ 18V Brushless String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Combo Kit ($299). Choose from the following:

2 Save $200 on a Milwaukee Dual Battery Lawn Motor Kit

If you’re looking for a top-performing lawn mower, consider your hunt over. Milwaukee’s M18 FUEL 21″ Self-Propelled Dual Battery Mower Kit delivers faster blade speeds for “superior air flow and increased lift.” Additionally, it’s equipped with three grass management features: mulching, bagging, and side discharge.

Best of all, it’s on sale for $999 right now—that’s $200 off the regular price.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio & Garden Finds.

3 2 for $16: Miracle-Gro 25-Quart Potting Mix Bags

Gardening season is in bloom! Stock up on Miracle-Gro Potting Mix while 25-quart bags are on sale for 2 for $16. The nutrient-rich mix feeds indoor/outdoor container plants, flowers, vegetables, and shrubs for up to six months.

4 3 for $10: Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Garden Soil

Similarly, Home Depot is also running a 3 for $10 flash sale on Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Garden Soil. Best for in-ground planting, the soil nourishes flowers, vegetables, trees, annuals, and perennials. Each 0.75-cubic-foot bag equates to three months of food.

5 5 for $10: Earthgro Brown Wood Shredded Bagged Mulch

Protect your blooms from weeds and excessive heat via Earthgro’s Brown Wood Shredded Bagged Mulch. The mixture suppresses water, so your plants stay well hydrated, and it brings a soft texture to your garden bed.

Right now, you can snag five bags for just $10.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Sales.

6 4 for $10: 6-Pack Annuals

Gathering flowers for your garden? The Home Depot is offering a limited-time deal on its 6-Pack Annuals, in which customers can grab four containers for just $10. That’s a 50 percent discount.

Choose from petunias, sunpatients, purslanes, pansies, begonias, lantanas, periwinkles, chrysanthemums, marigolds, calibrachoas, and more.

7 Save $10 on Scotts Turf Builder

Pick up a four-pound bag of Scotts’ Turf Builder Grass Seed with Fertilizer and Soil Improver for just $37 (originally $47). Because of its drought-resistant nutrients, it’s recommended for lawns in southern states.