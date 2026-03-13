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No home project is too big or too small for the Home Depot, whether you’re refurnishing your outdoor space or need a quick tool replacement. From stylish interiors and backyard entertaining to gardening, we found something for every DIYer and green thumb. Here are the 11 best Home Depot new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio & Garden Finds.

1 Lillian Blue Ceramic Planter

The Vigoro Lillian Blue Ceramic Planter ($35) has a built-in saucer to catch excess water and a 12-inch diameter that works well for medium-sized houseplants or a small herb garden. Because it’s made of pottery, it’s best suited for indoor use.

2 Stanley 38-Piece Homeowners Tool Set

Stanley’s 38-Piece Homeowners Tool Set ($34) is the perfect starter kit for DIYers and basic home projects. It includes a tape measure, hammer, pliers, torpedo level, hex keys, mini screwdrivers, and a spinner handle with speciality bits.

3 Drop-In Single Bowl Ceramic Sink

Crafted from high-fired ceramic, the Horow Drop-In Single Bowl Sink (on sale for $319) has an extra-wide basin that’s noise-absorbing, resistant to scratches and stains, and equipped with a stainless steel grid bottom that helps with drainage. Additionally, it comes with a removable drying rack and cutting board.

4 RYOBI 18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit

RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit ($478) is up for any task. Your purchase includes a ½-inch drill/driver, ¼-inch impact driver, reciprocating saw, 5-½-inch circular saw, multi-tool, LED light, high-performance batteries, and a charge, as well as a durable carrying case with reinforced handles.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply New Arrivals.

5 Wicker Swing Chair

Shoppers swear by this Leisuremod Wicker Swing Chair ($1,475), noting it’s “super easy to assemble” and “the perfect addition to our pool area.”

“The swing is sturdy and comfortable and easily accommodates two grown ups or three children. The cushion is heavy, sturdy and comfortable and does not slip,” says a customer.

6 Teak 5-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Set

Just in time for warmer weather, Cambridge Casual’s Largo Teak 5-Piece Wood Patio Conversation Set ($4,274) creates a fabulous backdrop for all your upcoming backyard gatherings. The weather-resistant wood set comes with a three-seater sofa, two lounge chairs, a side table, and a coffee table. The extra-thick cushions are outfitted with removable, water-resistant slip covers.

7 Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16-Inch Chainsaw

More than 1,400 shoppers have given the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16-Inch Chainsaw ($689) a perfect review.

“It delivers consistent power, smooth cuts, and dependable performance on every job. The build quality feels solid, the battery life lasts, and it saves time daily. It’s a reliable tool I trust for professional results, even under heavy use in demanding conditions,” says one user.

8 72-InchBlack Ceiling Fan

If you’re searching for a functional statement piece, look no further than the HINNIXY 72-InchBlack Ceiling Fan ($190). The LED light and dual-colored blades (black and brown) are remote-controlled; choose from six speeds, reversible functions, timers, and three color temperatures, including warm white, natural white, and cold white.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight New Arrivals.

9 Rectangular Tempered Glass & Aluminum Framed Vanity Mirror

Give your bathroom a glow-up with help from EbikeBC’s Rectangular Tempered Glass & Aluminum Framed Vanity Mirror (on sale for $65). Shoppers say it “feels like a much more expensive piece” and comes “well-packaged and has hardware that is easy to install either vertically or horizontally.”

10 American Lawn Mower Company 5-Blade Reel Lawn Mower

Retailing for $120, the American Lawn Mower Company 5-Blade Reel Lawn Mower is considered a “more eco-friendly way to maintain your lawn.” You can adjust the cutting height, and it comes with a protective case.

11 Beverly Rug Arrow Aqua 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug

Freshen up your sunroom or patio with Beverly Rug’s Arrow Aqua 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug (on sale for $70). It’s stain-resistant, fade-resistant, and UV-protected.