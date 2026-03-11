11 Best Tractor Supply New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month

Get your hands on items like a high-performance cooler, wooden rocking chair, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Even after an impressive run of recent sales, Tractor Supply is back at it again with another drop of fantastic products. The newest items include everything from special decor and clothing to spring and summer-ready gear and even pet products. And of course, it wouldn’t be the official end of winter without a few gardening and patio essentials thrown in there, too. Here are the best Tractor Supply new arrivals hitting shelves this month.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 Red Shed Duck Door Mat

We here on the Best Life team are big fans of sprucing up your entryway with the perfect new doormat for spring. And if you’re feeling particularly punny this season, you might want to consider this cheeky Red Shed Duck Door Mat ($20) from Tractor Supply. Sure, the coir material makes it an effective way for your guests to wipe their feet, but at least this flock of fowl will get them smiling at the same time.

2 Vintage Threads Short Sleeve Blouse

That spring refresh can also refer to your wardrobe! And as perhaps a surprisingly good resource for clothing, it’s certainly worth considering this Vintage Threads Short Sleeve Blouse ($25). With a seasonally appropriate pastel color and a rural chic pattern, it’s as affordable as it is versatile.

3 Field & Stream Hard-Sided Cooler

Those sun-soaked days spent outdoors are so close to returning, we can practically taste it! But as the temperature begins to rise again, having hardware like this Field & Stream Hard-Sided Cooler ($80) becomes even more important. With a 28-quart capacity, it’s perfect for staging that ideal trip to the beach, pool, or campsite.

Customers in the review section appreciate that the smaller size, both because it’s more portable, but also because it’s helpful for storing in the trunk to transport frozen items home from the grocery store.

4 Red Shed Elkin Log Rocker

There’s rustic furniture, and then there’s rustic furniture like this Red Shed Elkin Log Rocker ($150). Made from sturdy, solid wood, this cozy outdoor chair will make it all too easy to pass time on the front porch all spring, summer, and fall long.

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Sales Starting This Month.

5 Oneisall Dog Water Fountain

Staying hydrated during the warmer months is important for both humans and canines alike. Fortunately, this Oneisall Dog Water Fountain ($50) makes it easier than ever to serve up dog drinks! Made from easy-to-clean stainless steel and big enough to hold seven liters, this handy unit continuously filters water.

“Best dog watering dish I have ever used,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I have four dogs, and it stays clean—and the light on the front of the bowl informs you if the water is getting low. I do highly recommend this water bowl, especially if you have large dogs.”

6 MuttNation Folding Travel Pet Tote and Mat

Speaking of pet products, any springtime trips with your pup will be made a lot easier by this MuttNation Folding Travel Pet Tote and Mat ($25). This product (from country singer Miranda Lambert, no less) functions as both a handy tote bag and can unzip to become a comfy mat for your canine companion. It’s perfect for a day in the park!

7 Red Shed Riverside Double Glider with Table

Making the most of your outdoor time will definitely require the right furniture. And what better way to deck out your deck, patio, or backyard than with this Red Shed Riverside Double Glider with Table ($300)? The vaguely retro piece provides a relaxing place to sit for you and a companion, made from a weather-resistant metal that will help it stand the test of time.

8 Underhill Featherweight EVO Hose

With the return of regular yardwork on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to take stock of your garden tools—especially absolute essentials like watering gear. This season, consider replacing or upgrading your setup with this Underhill Featherweight EVO Hose ($125), which is truly unkinkable and incredibly lightweight!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Red Shed Goose Flower Vase

On the hunt for some quirky home decor? This Red Shed Goose Flower Vase ($20) certainly fits the bill (pun intended), made of a durable resin and a watertight design that will help avoid any floral fiascoes.

10 Red Shed “Welcome to Our Coop” Outdoor Sign

The fowl-themed decor doesn’t have to end at door mats and floral arrangements, either! This Red Shed “Welcome to Our Coop” Outdoor Sign ($30) is yet another tongue-in-cheek way to greet your guests, providing a bit of rural humor in the form of a “cheep” shot (again, pun intended).

11 GroundWork Modern Minimalist Planter

Getting ready to get back in the garden? This GroundWork Modern Minimalist Planter ($15) is available in an array of colors and is perfect for succulents, herbs, or windowsill decor. You can also size up for bigger plants!