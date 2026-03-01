7 Lowe’s Finds That Make Your Home Look Way More Expensive

These Lowe’s upgrades make your home look high-end.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When I think of Lowe’s, I think of home improvements and plants, but there’s more to the store than that. With plenty of appliances, home decor items, and special touches to make your house truly look like a home, and an expensive one at that, Lowe’s comes in handy for a number of reasons. Here are seven items that can make your home look high-end and luxurious at a reasonable price.

1 Diamond Express Jamestown Moonstone Compact Workstation Cabinet Collection

The Diamond Express Jamestown Moonstone Compact Workstation Cabinet Collection makes the desk look like it’s ingrained into the wall. This furniture piece looks expensive while actually being quite maintainable. It’s a great nook to journal, set up your laptop, or make your grocery list for the week.

2 LNC Capensis 5 -Light Black Dining Room Light Fixture

The LNC Capensis 5 -Light Black Dining Room Light Fixture for $329.99 looks incredibly elegant, adding soft lighting to your home. A quality light fixture or sparkling chandelier is a great way to elevate a room, making the space look more luxurious and expensive at an affordable price.

3 Costa Farms Grower’s Choice Sansevieria Snake House Plant

A fake, yet realistic looking plant like the Costa Farms Grower’s Choice Sansevieria Snake House Plant is under $50, and adds a lot to a room. Plants complete a space, and incorporating some indoor plants can make the deep green colors really pop throughout the room.

4 Coastal Canvas Print

The Coastal Canvas Print for $188 is a 3 piece set of art, and quite large (40-Inches H x 60-Inches W) adds a beautiful beachy vibe. For a room to really feel complete, add some art to a plain, basic wall. “The canvas print of this beach and sand offers a very peaceful and serene feeling. It has a nice soothing look and feel to it. Seems to be good quality canvas. Great colors in the image. While looking at it, [it] brings a nice feeling of calmness. I’m happy with this purchase,” a reviewer said.

5 Ring Battery Doorbell with Head-to-Toe HD Video, Live View with Two-Way Talk, and Motion Detection & Alerts

The Ring Battery Doorbell with Head-to-Toe HD Video, Live View with Two-Way Talk, and Motion Detection & Alerts for $99.99 is an incredible safety feature, especially for under $100. “The picture is clear; the sound is crisp, and I feel safer knowing I have this by my door,” a reviewer stated.

6 Indoor Geometric Industrial Area Rug

The Indoor Geometric Industrial Area Rug for $249.98 adds a lot to a room. Whether you choose bright colors, or simple basics with texture and pattern, a throw rug can complete a space. “The quality is superb. It is so soft and luxurious. It feels really good under your feet. I am so happy with this purchase,” a reviewer said.

7 White Ceramic Modern Vase

This White Ceramic Modern Vase is under $40 and is somewhat of a sculpture piece. A proper vase doubles as an art piece, making it that much better when filled with fresh flowers or greenery. “I [saw] this vase and I couldn’t pass it up. It’s absolutely beautiful in person and great quality. I [love] a farm look theme and this vase is perfect. I highly recommend it,” a reviewer said.