11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Week

If you’re the type to regularly check out Tractor Supply for new arrivals, we have some good news for you: They’re still putting some of their best options on sale! This week, the retailer really seems to be ramping up for spring, offering a ton of options in the way of patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and essential gear that are getting discounted just in time for the season. Your patio upgrade budget will thank you! Now, come and check out the best Tractor Supply sales starting this week.

1 Even Embers Fryer Cart

Savings: $100

Sure, grilling season might soon be upon us. But imagine if you could match up those chargrilled mains with some deliciously crispy sides? An Even Embers 2-Burner Fryer Cart can make that happen, providing separate temperature controls that make it perfect for everything from hot wings to jalapeño poppers.

With some customers calling it a “game changer for outdoor cooking,” it also appears to perform well. “The dual burners heat up quickly and evenly. The build feels solid and professional. I love the extra shelf space and how easy it is to move around. Totally worth it—performs just like a pro setup!” one reviewer writes.

2 Kodiak Krown Tactical Flashlight

Savings: $30

Yes, your phone may have a flashlight. But if we’re being honest, it barely functions well enough to help find your keys when you’ve dropped them in a dark parking lot.

If you want to be truly prepared for an emergency, a Kodiak Krown Tactical Flashlight is likely the best option for you. This rechargeable model features different modes that can provide up to 20,000 lumens while also acting as a power bank for your phones and devices. It’s a functional way to provide peace of mind.

3 Serta Luxury Quilted Dog Sofa

Savings: $60

If you love your pup as much as we know you do, a Serta Luxury Extended Sleep Surface Quilted Sofa might be an ideal purchase for you. It’s designed with dogs in mind, made with a shredded foam base that provides body conforming support and joint pressure relief (which is especially great for older canines). It also easily unzips for machine washing.

4 Nuu Garden Outdoor Heater

Savings: $67

Warm weather will (finally!) be returning soon, but that doesn’t mean your nights on the patio still won’t get a little chilly. Fortunately, you can stay comfy with a Nuu Garden Powder-Coated Propane Gas Outdoor Heater, which has enough energy to warm a space 20 feet in diameter.

5 Red Shed Harvest Ceramic Pitcher

Savings: $15

You may have noticed that the team at Best Life is all about finding fantastic dupes of pricey designer home items. That’s why we can confidently say the Red Shed Harvest Ceramic Pitcher belongs in that product tier. It’s perfect for serving cool beverages on the patio, refreshing water glasses, or even acting as an eye-catching vase in between uses.

6 Cat Craft Cat Condo Stool

Savings: $25

Your canine isn’t the only four-legged family member that deserves its own dedicated furniture. This Cat Craft Round Cat Condo Stool blends into your existing furniture landscape while still providing that perfect hiding place. Of course, they may end up being just as obsessed with the box it comes in, but you already knew that.

7 Nuu Garden Adirondack Chair

Savings: $58

We’ll throw it down and say that there’s probably no type of outdoor furniture that works quite as well as the classic Adirondack chair. But of course, Tractor Supply has gone above and beyond with the Nuu Garden Adirondack Chair, which features widened armrests for added comfort and convenience. These models are also made from dense, weather-resistant materials, meaning they’ll be in use for many springs to come.

8 Nuu Garden Fire Pit

Savings: $205

If you’re looking for an easy way to set up a conversation area on your patio, look no further than this Nuu Garden 50,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit. Functioning as a dining table when not in use, this model easily transforms into a warming station that’s easy to ignite.

9 Hallstatt Men’s Wool Quilted Plaid Shirt Jacket

Savings: $26

If this winter has taught us anything, it’s that the elements can be as unpredictable as they are unforgiving. Instead of suffering through those surprise late spurts of chilly weather, consider adding a Hallstatt Men’s Wool Quilted Plaid Shirt Jacket to your wardrobe. Featuring a stylish print, it’s also incredibly functional, thanks to a nylon lining that will help protect against that sudden chill settling in.

10 Rockland Roof Rack Rooftop Cargo Carrier

Savings: $90

Excited to get back into your favorite outdoor activities? A Rockland 200 LBS Roof Rack Rooftop Cargo Carrier should be on your shopping list. Capable of carrying loads up to 200 pounds, this piece is universally designed to be compatible with practically any vehicle.

11 Nuu Garden Patio Iron Swivel Sofa

Savings: $76

If you’re going to meet that nice weather halfway, you have to get yourself set up with some comfy outdoor furniture! This Nuu Garden Patio Iron Swivel Sofa is a 2-piece set that features decadently thick cushions and an ergonomic design that amplifies comfort. The only problem is that you might not want to get up to go back inside!