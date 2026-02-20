11 Best Tractor Supply New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

The latest drops includes everything from pet supplies to gardening goodies.

We all know Tractor Supply can be a great place to score some great deals, including some ongoing February sales. But if you’re looking to prep your home for spring, you’ll want to see what is rolling into stores as we speak. The retailer has brought in plenty of new products worth picking up, from gardening equipment to pet supplies—and even some clothing options. Ready to get shopping? Here are the best Tractor Supply new arrivals that are hitting shelves this week.

1 Tractor Supply Mini Buckets

Sometimes, the best days spent out working around the yard are the ones where your little ones feel like they’re pitching in. The brand new Tractor Supply Mini Buckets ($4.99) are the perfect size for kids, whether they’re helping you move dirt or playing in the sandbox. The product also comes in a 4-pack, making it a decent deal to boot.

2 Thunderworks ThunderShirt for Dogs

Stormy weather can be incredibly anxiety-inducing for our pets. If you want to give them a little comfort, a Thunderworks ThunderShirt for Dogs ($39.99) could help. It provides swaddling support that can help them calm down when those loud booms begin to approach. It’s also helpful for fireworks, stranger anxiety, travel, and visits to the vet.

3 Field & Stream Men’s Rubber Boots

With mud season soon to be upon us, you’re going to want to have the right footwear on hand (or foot, for that matter). Consider a pair of Field & Stream Men’s Rubber Boots ($79.99), which offer waterproof protection through wet terrain and soaked sidewalks. Of course, they’re also a great option for gardening and work boots when braving the elements.

4 Lost Creek Women’s Crewneck Chicken Sweatshirt

Have your own little roost at home? Let the world know with this Lost Creek Women’s Crewneck Chicken Sweatshirt ($24.99) that pokes fun at your poultry’s long-lost ancestors.

5 Veikous Raised Garden Bed Planter Box

With spring around the corner, it’s important start thinking about your gardening plans back in gear. One way to do that is with this Veikous Raised Garden Bed Planter Box ($54.99), which can help make any part of your yard a potential place for growing.

This particular model was designed with easy-assembly in mind, so you’ll be planting in no time. And the best part? It’s already on sale for $35 off.

6 Ames 3-Piece Flower Bed Prep Set

Speaking of planting, are you sure you’re prepared to get everything into the ground in time for spring? If not, create your arsenal with this Ames 3-Piece Flower Bed Prep Set ($19.99). It includes a tiller, cultivator, and edger, all with long handles that will keep you from having to spend your entire day in the garden bent over.

7 Eisen Dump Garden Cart

If you’re gonna garden, you’ve also gotta get your greenery from point A to point B! An Eisen Dump Garden Cart ($89.99) is the perfect yardwork companion, with four cubic feet and 600 pounds of total capacity.

“We haul everything from chicken feed to wood to weeds to burn. So handy!” gushes one 5-star reviewer. “The dump bed works so good and it turns on a dime.”

8 Red Shed Metal Floral Hen Statue

Need a little decor in your garden that’s not growing? This Red Shed Metal Floral Hen Statue ($39.99) can provide that pop of color you’re looking for all year round. It can also work as an interior decoration, too!

9 Field & Stream Men’s Quick-Dry River Shorts

Whether you’re planning on getting out there and angling or are going to be hitting the beach, now is the perfect time to refresh your water wear. Consider a pair of Field & Stream Men’s Quick-Dry River Shorts ($29.99), which are made with a moisture-wicking material that makes them good in all kinds of scenarios.

10 ImPECKables Wooden Chicken Windchime

Another day, another chicken-themed item from Tractor Supply! This ImPECKables Wooden Chicken Windchime ($12.99) might just look like a cute yard decoration, but it’s actually useful for helping to attract your birds and keep them moving and social throughout the day.

Looking to mix it up a bit? There’s also a xylophone version ($12.99) that should have your chickens jamming out in no time.

11 Lifetime Spitfire 10 Sit-On-Top Kayak

Getting into watersports is easy when you’ve got a great vessel like the Lifetime Spitfire 10 Sit-On-Top Kayak ($279.99). This latest release increases the watercraft’s length, providing greater speed and better tracking while still ensuring greater stability. Besides being easier to maneuver, it’s also made out of durable material that makes it resistant to cracks, fading, and impacts.