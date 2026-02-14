These new Costco finds are turning heads with major savings this month.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to Costco this week? The warehouse is stocking so many great items for spring, ranging from Valentine’s Day chocolates and roses to shoes and clothing. Over the weekend, all of my favorite Costco influencers were sharing about the best new items at the lowest prices. Here are the 11 best Costco new arrivals at great prices this month.

1 New Adidas Sneakers

Costco Savvy shared that a new pair of sneakers has arrived. “Costco just dropped the Adidas Barreda’s! 👀 Classic style, lightweight, and super comfy for everyday wear. You’ll want to check these out!” they captioned the post. “Ooh, those are cute,” a follower commented.

2 A Kid’s Luggage Set

Looking for a new luggage set for little ones? “Just spotted this iPack Kids Luggage Set at Costco! 👀✈️ It’s very lightweight, rolls easily, and super durable. Plus it comes with a packing cube & shoe bag. Available in 3 fun colors!” Costco Savvy shared. “I saw these the other day! Very cute!” a shopper commented.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Rice Cooker

Costco Deals shared a video of the best things they bought this week. One of them on sale? A rice cooker. ‘We needed a new rice cooker and for $20 off, you cannot beat this Tiger rice cooker! Only $79.99 after the sale! Highly recommend!!” they wrote.

4 Patio Furniture

Costco Deals also shared a serious sale on outdoor furniture. “Refresh your patio with the MoDe Outdoor Living – Halifax Outdoor Seating Set from @mode.patio.living, available at Costco for a limited-time promo. Regular price: $2,999 Promo price: $500 off now only $2,499 from 2/1–2/28! Only on Costco.com! Designed with a clean, modern look and built for real outdoor living, this set combines comfort, durability, and premium materials that hold up season after season,” they wrote in the caption. The set includes 3 armless chairs, 2 arm chairs, 1 corner chair, 1 coffee table, and a furniture cover. “Everything you need for a complete outdoor lounge setup.”

5 Disney Spring Train

Costco Buys is the latest influencer to share about the Disney Spring Train 4-Piece Set, “such a fun seasonal Costco find if you love playful decor with character! Each piece has bright pastel details 🐰 and the full set looks especially cute styled together on a shelf or console. I like that it feels festive without being over the top, and the train design makes it easy to display all spring long,” they write. Get it for $99.99.

6 Anthro Dupe Tumblers

Costco Buys also shared the Anthropologie dupe tumblers, priced at $24.99 for four, which have been going viral. ” These Fruit Icon Tumblers at Costco are giving Anthropologie vibes! Each glass has a different fruit design 🍋🍒 which makes everyday water or iced drinks feel less boring, and the size is great for casual sipping. They’re simple, cheerful, and easy to reach for when you want something cute but still practical,” they captioned the post.

7 Forever Roses

Why get your Valentine roses that will die after a week? Costco Buys shared about the Forever Roses at Costco for $89.99, “such a beautiful find at Costco! These preserved roses are a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift idea! They’re designed to last over a year with no maintenance, come in a heart-shaped display box, and look incredibly polished right out of the packaging,” they wrote.

8 L’Oreal Eye Cream

Costco Hot Finds shared a bougie beauty buy: L’Oréal Midnight Cream. “Looks and feels high-end, without the high-end price tag! The @lorealparis Midnight Cream is only available at @costco in a 2-pack for an insanely good price!” she wrote. “L’Oréal is my favorite brand!! I use this cream and am so excited to snag this deal!!” a shopper commented.

9 A Costco Sized Chcolate

Leave it to Costco to supersize a Valentine’s chocolate gift. The Hollow Milk Chocolate Giant heart is a great gift, says Costco Hot Finds. “💘 It’s a Costco sized chocolate heart,” she captioned a post. “Ngl I’m buying this for myself and scooping it in peanut butter,” a follower commented.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A New Shark Stick Vacuum

Costco Hot Finds shared about a new Shark vacuum. “$90 off at Costco through 2/22! This is the @sharkhome PowerDetect Reveal Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum. The auto-empty base is a MUST-HAVE!” Costo Hot Finds shared.

11 And, the Greeting Cards Are Back

Costco Twins shared about a restock of the famous greeting cards. “The greeting cards are back!! Each one is hand crafted and 45 cents each! You get 40 in a pack and each card has a matching envelope,” they wrote in a post.