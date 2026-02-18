11 Best Home Depot Sales Starting This Week

Another week, another set of opportunities to save on those DIY home improvement projects.

Even though there have already been so many Home Depot sales in February, it doesn’t appear that the savings are slowing down. The iconic home improvement retailer is slashing prices yet again this month, with some incredible deals on products that could inspire you to keep tackling (or finally start) on your list of projects and upgrades you’ve got planned around the house. Whether it’s updating your stable of power tools or finally replacing those out-of-date appliances or fixtures, you’ll be able to do it for less with these discounts. Read on for the best Home Depot sales starting this week.

1 Milwaukee M18 9-Tool Combo Kit

Savings: $450

If you’re the type of person who really likes to be able to do it all when it comes to DIY, you really can’t beat this Milwaukee M18 9-Tool Combo Kit. It covers practically everything you’ll ever need, complete wth a drill, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a grinder, an impact wrench, a work light, a blower, and more, all with plenty of spare batteries to keep them all running.

With a value of over $1,559, you’re saving even on top of the 41 percent discount this sales price provides.

2 Veikous Raised Garden Bed

Savings: $50

It might be hard to believe it after the harsh winter we’ve had, but spring is indeed coming! And if you’re ready to get back in the garden or are now inspired to embark on a new project of your own, this Veikous Raised Garden Bed should be on your radar. It can turn any corner of your property into a growing opportunity, providing you plants with the specific soil they need (not to mention providing easier access in the process).

3 Frigidaire French Door Refrigerator

Savings: $900

As the automatic hub of any kitchen, it’s worthwhile to invest in a decent refrigerator. If you’re looking to upgrade or replace yours, the sale price on this Frigidaire French Door Refrigerator can help you get what you want for less.

Even with a significant amount of storage space, customers still love its size and how it fits into even smaller spaces. “It has a nice, sleek look with the smudge-resistant stainless steel front, and it matches my stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and smaller kitchen appliances,” writes one customer in a glowing 5-star review. “It is well designed, and I particularly like the freezer compartment, which actually includes a larger drawer on the bottom and two smaller freezer drawers above the main drawer.”

4 Homelite Pruning Mini Chainsaw

Savings: $50

Speaking of getting back into the gardening groove, there’s a decent chance you’ll have some bushes and hedges to touch up this spring. A Homelite Pruning Mini Chainsaw makes managing those branches a much easier task, thanks in no small part to its handheld design and impressive power.

Happy customers say it’s “easy to use and very convenient,” and “such a handy tool to have around.” And at 50 percent off the list price, it’s firmly in the no-brainer territory for even amateur gardeners and yardwork novices.

5 Milwaukee Multi-Tool Kit

Savings: $100

Even if you think your tool kit is well stocked, there’s a decent chance you’re still missing something if you don’t have a Milwaukee Multi-Tool Kit. This power tool can accomplish everything from sanding and grout removal to metal and wood cutting, saving precious space in one compact package.

The currently half-off price for this is likely reason enough to finally pick one up (or to upgrade your existing one). And with an impressive 4.8-star rating on the Home Depot website, it’s clear that customers agree this is a hardware must-have.

6 NewAge Wall Mounted Steel Shelf

Savings: $200

Hoping to do a little spring cleaning? This NewAge Wall-Mounted Steel Shelf will give you the space you need to get things organized in your garage, basement, or shed. The heavy-duty build can support up to 600 pounds and is versatile enough to be mounted at any wall height or on the ceiling.

Holding a 4.9-star rating also indicates this is an above-average purchase you’ll be getting for 50 percent less than usual. Customers say the item is “extremely strong and attractive in its simplicity,” with others commending the “sturdy build and modern look.”

7 Ryobi Cordless Dual Temperature Glue Gun

Savings: $89

Whether you’re a crafter or a craftsperson, there’s always a use for a tool like this Ryobi Cordless Dual Temperature Glue Gun. From handmade art projects to DIY woodworking, this cordless option makes getting the job done even easier.

One happy customer said they bought the dual-temp glue gun to help them with their wedding invitations. “I used wax glue sticks for my seals, instead of going old school and using a candle… The low-temp feature kept the wax from bubbling and made the entire experience fun, fast, and beautiful!”

8 Ryobi Multi-Tool

Savings: $118

While we’ve already pointed out how useful a multi-tool can really be, there’s also a chance you’re already in a committed power tool relationship with a different brand. Fortunately, the Ryobi Multi-Tool is also on sale at the moment, providing the perfect excuse for those who don’t want to worry about mismatched batteries and chargers becoming an issue in their setup.

9 Bluetti Portable Power Station

Savings: $350

If you’re worried about losing the power needed to keep your devices charged and essential appliances running in an emergency, you might want to consider a Bluetti Portable Power Station. While it charges up quickly, it also comes complete with a solar panel that can help extend its life, providing a full charge in around 70 minutes of full sunlight. It’s also a perfect option for camping or hitting the beach!

“I love that it has the power I need and a smaller footprint than other brands with similar specs,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The screen is bright and easy to see in the sunlight, it charges fast, and the new handle design makes transport much more convenient.”

10 Henveton Pendant Light

Savings: $81

Home remodels tend to creep above budget. But thanks to Home Depot sales, this Henveton Pendant Light can give you the new motif you’re looking for at the right price. With adjustable height and an elegant rippled-glass shade, it’s the kind of versatile upgrade that can work in pretty much any kitchen, hallway, or foyer.

“It was fairly easy to install, and only took one person,” writes one reviewer. “The light looks really sharp even when it is off, but when you turn it on—wow! It’s really pretty the way the light is reflected through the wavy glass onto the ceiling and walls.”

11 Noble House Salem Patio Chaise Lounge

Savings: $96

If you’re beyond ready for a return to outdoor relaxation, you might want to consider picking up this Noble House Salem Patio Chaise Lounge. Made from a durable faux wicker, it’s the perfect place to perch up with your latest page turner, catch some sun, or sip on a refreshing beverage beside the pool.

The best part? The chair comes fully assembled, meaning you can get right to it!