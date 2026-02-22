11 Best Harbor Freight New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Find everything from circular saws to sturdy scaffolding in this latest drop of items.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Anyone who’s into DIY and handywork knows that Harbor Freight is a fantastic source for affordable tools and hardware on any given day. Now, alongside some fantastic sales this month, the retailer is expanding its already impressive offerings with a stable of debut items. Whether you’ve got some big spring home projects planned or you’ve been on the hunt for a specific item, there’s plenty to get excited about with this new batch of products. Read on for the best Harbor Freight new arrivals that are hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Sales Starting This Month.

1 Icon Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set

If there’s a single tool you’re going to have to own at some point, it’s a good screwdriver. But as you’ll quickly become aware, having only just one on hand is never enough! You’ll be prepared for practically any screwy situation with an Icon Professional Mechanics Screwdriver Set ($49.99), which comes with eight different-sized tools for all types of jobs. It’s also split evenly between Phillips head and flathead, all made with a super high-grip base.

2 Braun Rechargeable Slim Headlamp

There’s no reason to fumble around in the dark or sacrifice your much-needed hand to holding a flashlight on the job. With a Braun Rechargeable Slim Headlamp ($29.99), you’ll get 1,000 lumens of brightness wherever you look.

The item also happens to hold a perfect 5-star review on the Harbor Freight website. “I purchased this to use while kayak fishing at night, [and] this light is perfect,” one writes. “It illuminates a large area. It is very comfortable on my forehead when I wear it. Holds a great charge on the battery!”

3 Braun Tripod Work Light

Speaking of throwing light where you need it, sometimes a little extra oomph is required to see things clearly. That’s where a Braun Tripod Work Light ($99.99) can be a huge asset. This takes the brightness all the way up to 10,000 lumens, and even features multidirectional illumination that can fill your entire workspace. Of course, the included adjustable tripod only makes shining it right where you need it to be even easier.

4 Earthquake XT Composite Air Impact Wrench

Working on tough jobs requires tough tools. Fortunately, this Earthquake XT Composite Air Impact Wrench ($149.99) fits that description. It provides 1,200 foot-pounds of energy, making it perfect for working with metal, machinery, and other rugged materials.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Month.

5 Bauer Circular Saw

Getting those cuts just right doesn’t come from skill alone. With the right tool like this Bauer Circular Saw ($49.99), you’ll buzz right through lumber on any job, all without having to worry about cords restricting your movement. It’s also designed with visibility in mind to ensure accuracy each time.

It’s one thing to aim high on your home improvement projects, but when you’re literally working up above, you’re going to need the right equipment. This Franklin 22-Foot Multitask Ladder ($199.99) can literally take you higher with extendable sides that easily collapse back for easy storage. It also includes wheels for easier movement.

7 Braun Rechargeable Waterproof Flashlight

The last thing you need when the power goes out is a backup light source that has dead batteries in it. You’ll never run into that issue with a Braun Rechargeable Waterproof Flashlight ($89.99): It provides an impressive 13,000 lumens in a beam that reaches up to 770 feet when switched on, and doesn’t require running to the store every time it runs out of juice.

8 Bauer Modular Rolling Box

Working on the go requires a bit more preparation to avoid a really frustrating situation. The Bauer Modular Rolling Box ($69.99) takes your tools and supplies on the road, capable of carrying up to 60 pounds and customizable in 50 different configurations to fit your needs.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot February Sales Starting This Week.

9 Icon Professional Mini Soft-Grip Pick and Hook Set

For specific detail jobs and tight spaces, nothing will work quite like an Icon Professional Mini Soft-Grip Pick and Hook Set ($19.99). Perfect for prying, poking, detailing, cleaning, aligning, and more, this set can make minute work that much easier.

Customers agree, with reviews calling the set “perfect, sturdy, [and] will get your job done.” Others say they “love the handles and how easy it is to use.”

10 Icon Long-Nose Wire Stripper, Cutter, and Crimper

It’s hard to think of a more essential tool in your arsenal than one like the Icon Long-Nose Wire Stripper, Cutter, and Crimper ($32.99). Even if you’re only occasionally doing electrical work, there’s no feasible replacement for something like it.

This one even boasts a rare perfect 5-star review, with customers saying that it’s “great high quality” and “awesome.” People also gush about the quality, saying they have “easy to read markings and [are] definitely built to last.”

11 Franklin Portable Scaffold

Need to get up a little higher than a ladder can provide? A Franklin Portable Scaffold ($129.99) is perfect for those situations when you’re painting a ceiling, applying drywall high up, or otherwise working further off the ground. Customers write in their reviews that they appreciate how it “saves many trips down from the ladder” and that “the wide platform is sturdy and comfortable.”