From beauty dupes to Easter finds, these new Dollar Tree drops are flying off shelves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to Dollar Tree recently? The discount store is one of the most popular chains in America right now. Where else can you find everything from home decor and kitchen necessities to Sephora dupes for around $1.25 to $1.50? This week, there are so many new arrivals hitting your local store, and all the thrifty influencers are sharing about them. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree new arrivals landing in stores this week.

1 So Many Ulta Dupes

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about all the great Ulta and Seophora dupes for less. “DOLLAR TREE = MY ULTA 🛍️🤑 this is what i mean when i say @dollartree beauty aisle is my new ulta 🤌🏻🤌🏻 and i even found made in the USA name brand skincare!” she captioned the post. “Loving these finds,” a follower commented. “Love me some dollar tree!!!!” another added.

2 All the “Nostalgic” Drops

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about nostalgic drops. “DOLLAR TREE NOSTALGIA!! 💓 Who else is loving all the adorable throwback merch we have been finding all over @dollartree recently?! 😍 smurfs, garfield, disney, spongebob, ninja turtles!! which is your favorite find?!” she captioned a post.

3 These Crocs-Like Bags with Charms

Another influencer found a Crocs-inspired purse for $1.50, with the option of adding charms. “It was found in the Easter section. There are four different colors,” she says, mentioning pink, purple, blue, and green. “This might be one of my favorite @dollartree finds ever! If you see these, will you be picking them up,” she added in the caption. “Yes bought myself one and matching set for my nieces,” a follower commented.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

4 Lots of New Easter Stuff

She Coupons 4 Charity shared about so many new Easter items. “Dollar Tree NEW Arrival Day and Dollar Tree did not disappoint!! Brand NEW Must have arrivals guaranteed to sell out QUICKLY!!” she wrote in the caption.”adorable Peep plushies,” are her favorite item.

5 Fake Nails

Dollar Tree Queen shared that her store has tons of great fake nails for a shockingly affordable price. “NEW 💅 At Dollar Tree,” she writes in the caption. “New press on nails from Lady Bird,” she says in the clip, showing off all the various styles. “The nails are so cute ! I saw a few I liked today,” one person commented.

6 Easter Socks

Dollar Tree Queen also spotted some adorable Easter socks, including these Care Bears. “Cute Easter Sock Finds At DollarTree $1.50,” she says. There are also Stitch, SpongeBob, the Reese’s bunny, and Scooby Doo

7 Terracotta Watering Stakes

How adorable are these terracotta watering stakes? Michelle Smith Creations showed off her Dollar Tree find in the form of a frog and a mushroom. “Fill them with water and put them in your plant and it will help with watering,” she says.