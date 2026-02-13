These 11 Dollar Tree living room finds look luxe for less.

Looking to rejuvenate your living room? Instead of paying top dollar for luxury home decor at stores like Pottery Barn and Ballard Designs, head to Dollar Tree. The discount store has so many items that are under $5 to help jazz up your living spaces. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree living room finds hitting shelves this February.

1 Lantern Tealight Candle Holders

These new gold metal and glass Lantern Candle Holders look like something you would find at Pottery Barn, West Elm, or Crate & Barrel. Instead, they are just $3.00 at Dollar Tree. Each metal holder is designed to hold tealight candles, real or LED.

2 A Simple But Elegantly Shaped Vase

Dollar Tree is amping up its vase collection for spring. The Jardin Clear Glass Flower Vase and the Clear Round Glass Floral Vase are two customer favorites, each. $1.75. “Perfect vase! Arrived quickly! Prices have gone up but still a good deal,” writes one. “Would buy again,” adds another. “These worked great, we did a flower arranging class at church so we needed a large quality. The were packed very well, no breakage.”

3 Or, These Colorful Diamond Etched Vases

If you want a vase a little more colorful and intricately designed, Dollar Tree has those, too. These Diamond Cut Glass Vases just landed on the website for $1.75 each, and they are exquisite. Get it in teal, purple, pink, or orange.

4 Baskets in Various Shapes and Sizes

I will always go to Dollar Tree for organizing and decorating baskets. These Woven Baskets are just $1.25 each. “I love these baskets!!! Every time that I get a chance, I’m going to grab some,” an excited shopper wrote this week. “I bought some many years ago, and they held up amazingly!!! Plus, they’re really adaptable, ie; lightweight, paintable, etc.”

5 Beaded Trays

This Beaded Tray is perfect for creating small decorative arrangements or for crafts. “I just love it. I bought a couple of these because I had an idea…I made it into a propagation picture frame,” writes a shopper. “I bought the long shaped one. And it looks great on my coffee table. Please bring these back in stock, because I would also like to buy the round ones,” another added.

6 Faux Flower Stems

Many new spring faux-flower stems are arriving at Dollar Tree. One customer favorite is the Artificial Lily Floral Bush in assorted colors. “I purchased these to make beautiful arrangements for my patio. I think they look as real as the real lilies,” one shopper writes.

7 Beaded Hearts and Crosses

Looking for unique wall hangings? These Beaded Wall Decor hearts and crosses will upgrade your living spaces. Each oozes sophistication and class. Hang them in the hallways, kitchen, bedrooms, and more.

8 Peeps Blankets

Brighten up your living room in Easter fashion. This Colorful Peeps Printed Plush Throw Blanket, 50×60 inches, is just $6. “These Easter Peeps blankets are so cute! They are really soft, the colors are vibrant, and they are the perfect size! I’m going to pair each one up with a 10″ Easter Peep Plush I also found at dollartree. The littles in my life are go Ing to love them at Easter!” a shopper writes.

9 Easter Pillow Covers

Dress up your throw pillows with the Easter-Themed Printed Pillow Cover, $1.50. “This is the third set of pillow case covers I have purchased from DT, and I was surprised at the nice quality of the material and how well they were sewn,” writes a shopper. “I bought these last year and am completely satisfied with them. The zipper works very well and the material is very nice. I recommend these to cover your existing toss pillows. This year I am on the look out for the blue bunny as last years purchase was pink bunnies,” another says.

10 Glass Ribbed Votive Holders

This new Ribbed Glass Tea Light Candleholder oozes luxury for just $1.25. “Great size and weight. The glass is actually clear, no yellow or bluish tinge like some glassware,” writes a shopper. “Love these! Great for my votive candles. The glass is heavy and I love the ridges as the flame illuminated through them!” adds another.

11 And, New Scented Candles

Dollar Tree’s new candle line is also creating a stir. The Energize Scented Candle with Metal Lids comes in assorted scents, such as Citrus Bliss and Rose & Amber. “Bought this just a few days ago and it’s one of my favorites, it made the whole house smell very good. It’s more of an herbal clean smell rather than fruity… it’s very refreshing,” writes a shopper.