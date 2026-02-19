11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Week

From gardening and landscape supplies to clothing, there are some great deals to be had.

February can be an exciting month for shopping, especially if you’re hoping to save some money on your purchases. But even after the Presidents’ Day sales have ended, there are still plenty of great deals to be found at stores like Tractor Supply. The rural retailer is slashing prices on everything from clothing and tools to hardware and equipment, making these pick-ups true no-brainers. Read on for the best Tractor Supply sales starting this week.

1 Veikous Raised Garden Bed Planter Box

Savings: $35

With spring around the corner, it’s important start thinking about your gardening plans back in gear. One way to do that is with this Veikous Raised Garden Bed Planter Box, which can help make any part of your yard a potential place for growing. This particular model was designed with easy-assembly in mind, so you’ll be planting in no time.

2 Poulan 3-in-1 Handheld Leaf Blower, Vacuum, and Mulcher

Savings: $60

It’s not very common that yardwork tools can serve multiple purposes. That’s why this Poulan 3-in-1 Handheld Leaf Blower, Vacuum, and Mulcher stands out: Not only can it help you take care of leaves littering your yard come next fall, but it also works in reverse as a vacuum.

Customers say it’s a “great price for what you get compared to other models,” even when it’s not on sale. Another comments it’s event better than a pricey Husqvarna they previously owned.

3 Serta Quilted Orthopedic Dog Couch

Savings: $40

If you’re relaxing, doesn’t your four-legged companion deserve to feel as comfortable as you do? They can with this Serta Quilted Orthopedic Dog Couch. Just like the mattresses they make for humans, this piece of dog furniture is certified canine comfy with four inches of egg-crate foam adding extra support.

Multiple customers in the review section talk about how much their pets love the addition. Another adds that “Serta did a good job designing it for a dog with arthritis,” making it an especially good option for elder pups.

4 Blue Mountain Men’s Button-Down Plaid Flannel Shirt

Savings: $15

Ready to start moving into your spring wardrobe? You can refresh some of what’s in your closet for less thanks to this Blue Mountain Men’s Button-Down Plaid Flannel Shirt that’s currently on sale at Tractor Supply. Available in multiple patterns, this major markdown brings the total price down to just $10, which is a bona fide bargain for a piece that customers say “looks and fits great.”

5 Carhartt Women’s Hooded Sweatshirt

Savings: $26

Part of a spring wardrobe is having enough pieces that can work while the weather fluctuates between warmer and colder days. That’s where this Carhartt Women’s Hooded Sweatshirt comes in handy: Made with a midweight cotton blend, it can work with whatever nature throws at it. Customers especially love its oversized design and how it makes it an even more comfortable option.

6 Sportsman Portable Generator

Savings: $100

Getting power where you need it is a cinch with a Sportsman Portable Generator at your disposal. Whether you’re running it for your RV, campsite, remote work site, or tailgate, it can provide up to 4,000 watts of power.

Customers’ experience with the product also makes it seem like a good option. Some call it “a great investment,” adding it has “never let me down [and] has never failed to start.”

7 PRORUN Gas Chainsaw

Savings: $50

Dealing with some downed branches from the harsh winter weather we’ve had? You’ll need a tool like the PRORUN Gas Chainsaw to deal with them.

“I bought this saw to replace a saw, and this one is now my favorite,” writes one customer. Others call it “strong and powerful” and “lightweight but does an extremely good job.”

8 Yard Tuff Landscape Rake

Savings: $200

If you never got around to clearing your lawn of all that autumn debris before winter hit, you might need to enlist the help of this Yard Tuff Landscape Rake. At $200 off, this attachment makes getting rid of leaves and other mess a true breeze.

9 Tractor Supply Truck Tool Box

Savings: $120

Working on the go requires the right organizational tool to stay efficient. This Tractor Supply Truck Tool Box is the ultimate tote, providing 10.6 cubic feet of storage space that includes fully welded seams and weather stripping that provides maximum weather protection.

Shoppers say the box is an incredible deal (even when it’s not on sale). Others say they love the design and added features like the interior tray and top rail.

10 Even Embers 5-Burner Propane Griddle

Savings: $150

With grilling season soon to be upon us, now might be the best time to upgrade your current setup. And with this Even Embers 5-Burner Propane Griddle on sale at Tractor Supply right now, which features 800 square inches of cooking space and foldable side prep tables for convenient outdoor cooking.

Shoppers who’ve purchased the grill say they’re “very happy” with their decision and that “assembly was simple.” Another writes: “It is perfect for the price—[I] can’t tell a difference between this and the name brand we had previously.”

11 Lifetime Spitfire 10 Kayak

Savings: $80

If you really want to spend some time on the water this summer, this Lifetime Spitfire 10 Kayak might be the very best way to do it. An adjustable footrest, storage hatch, and a deep hull for added stability, you’ll never want to stop paddling.

One customer calls this a “great kayak,” adding that it’s “super stable” with “great storage [and a] comfortable seat.”