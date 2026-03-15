11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week

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Whether you’re building your tool collection from scratch, or have been eyeing the latest models, now is the time to strike. Harbor Freight is throwing a rare sale on power equipment, handheld tools, and storage carts—but these deals won’t last long, so you’ll have to act quick before inventory runs out. Here are the 11 best Harbor Freights sales starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Sales.

1 Armstrong Single-Stud Full-Motion TV Mount

Savings: $20

Maximize space with the Armstrong Single-Stud Full-Motion TV Mount (on sale for $15), which frees up room on your console for books, picture frames, and other decor.

2 U.S. General Single Drawer Service Cart

Savings: $50

Crafted from heavy-duty steel, the U.S. General Single Drawer Service Cart (on sale for $90) features a deep sliding drawer for handheld tools and hardware, as well as two storage racks for power equipment and gear. The wheels can also be locked in place for added stability.

3 Pittsburgh 70-Piece Comfort-Grip Screwdriver Set

Savings: $10

According to one shopper, the Pittsburgh 70-Piece Comfort-Grip Screwdriver Set (on sale for $20) has “everything I need in one place!”

“I would highly recommend this to any homeowner or hobbyist who needs a mix of Phillips, flathead, and Torx drivers in varying sizes. It even includes a couple of picks as a bonus,” says another.

4 Bauer Folding Sawhorse with Bar Clamp

Savings: $7

The Bauer Folding Sawhorse with Bar Clamp (on sale for $20) supports up to 500 pounds, has a built-in storage shelf, and comes with rubberized, anti-slip feet for extra safety.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Lawn & Garden Finds.

5 Coverpro 10 ft. x 10 ft. Portable Shed

Savings: $35

Coverpro’s 10 ft. x 10 ft. Portable Shed (on sale for $130) is great for temporary job sites or covering motorcycles and powersport vehicles. The “drum-tight” tent has a steel frame (read: it’s super strong) with a water-resistant, UV-treated covering.

6 Icon ⅜-Inch Drive Professional Low-Profile Ratchet

Savings: $18

The Icon ⅜-Inch Drive Professional Low-Profile Ratchet (on sale for $25) is engineered for compact work spaces, and over 500 shoppers have attested to its performance.

“This ratchet is comfortable in my hand and works well in tighter spaces. I started out buying the 1/4″ version to replace an old ratchet. I liked that one so much that I bought the 3/8″ and the 1/2″. They are now the ones I reach for every time,” says a satisfied customer.

7 Bauer Orbital 1/4 Sheet Sander

Savings: $14

The Bauer Orbital 1/4 Sheet Sander (on sale for $15) is designed for “fast, swirl-free paint stripping, prepping, and finishing,” per the brand. Best of all, it comes with a dust chute bag, so you don’t have to worry about debris escaping.

8 Banks 23 Gauge Pin Nailer

Savings: $15

Give your home an instant upgrade by installing molding or trim with the Banks 23 Gauge Pin Nailer (on sale for $20). And the depth setting is totally customizable thanks to a nifty adjustment dial.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot New Arrivals.

9 Gordon High-Precision Metal Detector Set

Savings: $50

Go on a treasure hunt this summer with your new right-hand man: the Gordon High-Precision Metal Detector Set (on sale for $100). You can adjust the depth and search mode based on the type of metal.

10 Ames Instruments 20:1 Infrared Laser Thermometer

Savings: $15

The Ames Instruments 20:1 Infrared Laser Thermometer (on sale for $35) is built for “HVAC/R, electrical, industrial maintenance, automotive, as well as quality control.” It can easily switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit, and has a tri-color alarm system.

11 Black Widow by Spectrum HTE Gravity-Feed Air Spray Gun

Savings: $50

Reviewers say the Black Widow by Spectrum HTE Gravity-Feed Air Spray Gun (on sale for $130) makes them “feel like a pro” and “atomizes the paint as well as guns that cost a whole lot more.”