11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Week

Save up to $100 on top-quality products.

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With spring on the way, Tractor Supply is rolling out a huge sale on backyard furnishings, power tools and equipment, outdoor apparel, gardening essentials, and much more. Ready to conquer a new home project? Does your tool shed need upgrading? Stick to your budget thanks to these 11 epic deals happening at Tractor Supply this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply New Arrivals.

Savings: $50

Gorilla Carts’ 12-Cubic-Foot Poly Dump Cart (on sale for $270) has an extra-wide bed, four-wheel stability, and a quick-release dumping mechanism that lets you unload contents quickly. Added bonus: The cart can be hitched to the back of a lawn tractor or ATV.

Savings: $14

Freshen up your patio or poolside cabana with the Nuu Garden 5-Foot Outdoor Reversible Round Rug (on sale for $11). Its lightweight, foldable design makes it easy to maneuver and store during inclement weather.

3 Raised Wood Garden Planter

Savings: $80

Say goodbye to aching knees and back pain thanks to the GroundWork Raised Wood Garden Planter (on sale for $120). The planter is outfitted with a fabric liner to aid with drainage.

“Easy to assemble, minimal design looks great, [and] not too heavy to move around if need be. Wood smells wonderful and the color is beautiful. Would buy again!” raved one shopper.

4 Frogg Toggs Java Lace-Up Shoes

Savings: $22.50

The Frogg Toggs Men’s Java 2.0 Lace-Up Shoes (on sale for $22) feature a cushioned ankle collar and removable padded insoles for added comfort. The Frogg Toggs Women’s Java 3.0 Lace Up Shoes (on sale for $22) have a similar ultra-lightweight design, but with a platform sole.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month.

5 Dewalt 20V Max 8-Inch Pruning Saw

Savings: $50

Dewalt’s 20V Max 8-Inch Pruning Saw (on sale for $200) is built for woodcutting and yardwork maintenance, such as trimming overgrown trees and bushes, and cutting firewood.

6 3-in-1 Handheld Leaf Blower, Vacuum, & Mulcher

Savings: $60

The Poulan Pro 3-in-1 Handheld Leaf Blower, Vacuum, & Mulcher (on sale for $110) is built with a 25cc 2-cycle engine, and it’s gas-powered with a “fuel-enriched carburetor and spring-assisted starting system.” Despite all this, it has an incredibly lightweight feel and soft-grip handle to prevent fatigue.

7 AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

Savings: $100

Turn your backyard into a relaxing retreat with the Bestway SaluSpa Bahamas AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub (on sale for $400), which can accommodate up to four people.

“The air holds well, and I only had to reinflate when the weather got cooler (like you would for car tires—same idea)…The temperature is holding, and the impact on my electric bill has been minimal. This is a really good option for someone wanting a hot tub on a budget,” says a shopper. “It was worth every penny. I’m in it almost every night.”

8 Outdoor Tempered Glass Table

Savings: $35

This Nuu Garden Outdoor Tempered Glass Table (on sale for $45) offers a middle ground between a bistro table and picnic table. It can comfortably fit four people, or sit between two lounge chairs just as easily.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot New Arrivals.

9 Cellular Security Camera

Savings: $50

For peace of mind, consider setting up a Defend by Tactacam Defend Cellular Security Camera (on sale for $100). The brand says it’s suitable for “large properties, remote locations, construction sites, boat and RV sites, or anywhere an extra set of eyes is needed.”

It’s battery-operated, compatible with SD cards, and links to a mobile app for easy monitoring.

10 Ridgecut Low Country Waterproof Neoprene Boots

Savings: $32

The rainy season is upon us! Keep your toes dry and grab yourself a pair of Ridgecut Low Country Waterproof Neoprene Boots (on sale for $48) for optimal traction and all-day support. The boots are available in women’s sizes 6–11.

11 Coffee Scented Wax Melts

Savings: $10.20

Replicate the smell of your favorite cafe with Red Shed’s Coffee Scented Wax Melts (on sale for $7).