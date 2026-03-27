7 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week

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Amid a flurry of some fantastic spring sales currently taking place, Harbor Freight is jumping back in with some eye-catching offers of its own. This week, the discount hardware retailer is making parts of its inventory even more affordable with deals on high-quality tools, workbench essentials, and more. Want to make good on that growing spring project list? Here are the best Harbor Freight sales starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s Spring Sales Starting This Week.

1 Daytona Hydraulic Body Repair Kit

Savings: $80

Sometimes, you can’t always get into the garage for body work. That’s where a Daytona Hydraulic Body Repair Kit comes in, which is capable of delivering four tons of force to do everything from dent removal to frame repair and more.

The product also boasts a 4.7-star review average on the Harbor Freight website. Customers say it’s a “great body tool” and that “it has good power and is able to fit into tight spaces.”

2 Preadtor Super Lightweight Foldable Solar Panel

Savings: $40

There’s no energy like sustainable energy from the sky, especially these days! At just 18.25 pounds, this Predator Super Lightweight Foldable Solar Panel is incredibly easy to set up and can provide 200 watts of power that can charge your power station or battery for juice on the go. For most Predator brands, you’ll get a full charge in just three to six hours!

“The speed at which it charged my equipment was phenomenal,” writes one reviewer. Others say it’s the “same thing as big-name brands at a lesser cost” and “easy to use.”

3 Badland ZXR ATV/Utility Winch

Savings: $20

Simply put, there’s no replacement for the right kind of pull on the job. The Badland ZXR ATV/Utility Winch can pull up to 2,500 pounds, making it the perfect addition to your vehicle for loading watercraft, ATVs, and more safely and easily.

Customers rave that the cordless remote makes using it not only easier, but safer, too. “This winch does everything it is supposed to and then some. This is a great value with great performance. Recommended!” writes one five-star reviewer.

4 Pittsburgh Racing Floor Jack

Savings: $60

Mechanics know how important it is to have a lift that can get the job done safely and securely. This Pittsburgh Racing Floor Jack can lift up to 5,000 pounds in just 3 pumps, making it the kind of workhorse you won’t want to be without in the garage.

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Sales Starting This Week.

5 Haul-Master Aluminum Loading Ramp

Savings: $60

If you’re someone who constantly needs to give their lift a lift, you’re going to need hardware like the Haul-Master Aluminum Loading Ramp. This lightweight yet sturdy attachment makes it easy to get those ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes onto your truck bed or trailer, all while conveniently folding down for easy storage and portability in between uses.

Most customers praise the lightweight build of the item in reviews. “These ramps are great. Easy to fold, light to carry, and durable,” gushes one shopper, who adds there was “zero flex when used to load and unload a riding mower into my truck.”

6 Doyle Steel Drilling Hammer

Savings: $6

Talk about a heavy hitter! This Doyle Steel Drilling Hammer weighs three pounds, adding the force you need to each swing to drive stakes, wedges, and more.

“It’s hard to review a hammer, but it has a solid feel to it,” one particularly honest review writes, boosting the product’s enviable 5-star rating. “The Handle is short enough, and that was critical for me,” adding that “it’s well-made.”

7 Hercules Tool Bag

Savings: $7

All those tools won’t do you any good if you can’t bring them where you need them! This Hercules Tool Bag features a 16-inch-wide mouth opening for easy access, steel-reinforced zippers for durability, and a rugged shoulder strap for easy portability.