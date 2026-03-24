7 Best New Sam’s Club Lawn & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

Shop the 7 best Sam's Club lawn and garden finds this month, from outdoor bars to saunas.

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Have you started buying everything you need for your patio, backyard, and garden this month? If not, run to Sam’s Club. The warehouse is filling up with so many fantastic outdoor finds, ranging from saunas and outdoor sheds to random decor items. All of my favorite influencers are sharing everything you need to outfit your outdoor spaces for the warmer weather months. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Sam’s Club lawn and garden finds hitting shelves this month.

1 A Decorative Hose Pot

Hannah Is Home and other influencers shared about “this gorgeous hose pot” from Sam’s Club. “I’m actually going to use it for outdoor storage on my patio for blankets since the hose port comes with a plug so that it can remain sealed off,” she wrote.

2 An Outdoor Calla Lilly Fountain

Sam’s Club Food Review shared about the Calla Lilly fountain. “Viral Sam’s Club Outdoor Find? This might be one of the most eye-catching outdoor finds I’ve seen at Sam’s Club lately. While I was filming, multiple people walked up, checked it out for a second and then immediately grabbed one for their carts. That’s usually a pretty good sign. The Member’s Mark 5′ Calla Lily Cascading Fountain is such a stunning statement piece for any outdoor space. With cascading water flowing through beautifully sculpted calla lilies, it adds both movement and a relaxing water sound to patios, gardens, or entryways,” they wrote. Get it for $199.98. “It’s definitely one of the more unique outdoor decor finds I’ve spotted at Sam’s Club and I wouldn’t be surprised if this one goes quickly,” they add.

RELATED: 2 Sam’s Club Fan Favorite Items Just Returned to Shelves

3 An Outdoor Bar

Costco and Sam’s Club Mama shared about the Outdoor Bar. “Back by popular demand! 🌿🍹 Sam’s Club has the Backyard Discovery Cedar Springs Outdoor Bar back in store & online! The perfect upgrade for any backyard or outdoor space great for entertaining, summer hosting, and elevating your patio setup,” they wrote.

4 And, This Outdoor Sauna

Lots of influencers are sharing about a sauna. “Sam’s Club has so many amazing luxury finds for your outdoor space. Check out these two luxe finds, including the Backyard Discovery 2-4 Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna with Electric Heater & Glass Door for $2,999 and the Backyard Discovery 12′ x 6′ XL Grill Gazebo with PowerPort for $999. Get both now at Sam’s Club!” writes Sam’s Club Simple Savings.

5 Modern Tall Planters

Another influencer shared about outdoor pots. “Grab them before they’re gone!! So beautiful for front porch or garage,” they wrote.

6 So Many Outdoor Items

Got It At Sam’s found so many amazing items. “Summer showing up early. Patio sets, grills, playgrounds, toys — already out at Sam’s. I’ll highlight specific finds next,” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

7 And, a Gorgeous Floral Wreath

Looking for a wreath that lasts you all summer long? Bargain Beezy shared about a gorgeous floral wreath. “@samsclub with summer items. If you have kids and have enough outdoor space I highly recommend getting a trampoline,” they wrote.