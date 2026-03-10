Shop the 7 best Sam's Club spring patio finds, from outdoor saunas to chic seating.

Spring is happening at Sam’s Club! The official start date of the season might not be for a few weeks, but the members’ only warehouse is already stocking its aisles with everything you need to get your home and outdoor spaces ready for the warmer weather. There are so many fantastic patio finds hitting stores this week, and our favorite Sam’s Club influencers are busy sharing them. What should you buy before the hottest items sell out? Here are the 7 best Sam’s Club Spring patio finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Gorgeous Outdoor Lanterns

Hannah Is Home recommends “these gorgeous lanterns,” which I am seeing everywhere. “They are so large and gorgeous in person! I can’t wait to put these on my patio when it is finished! @samsclub has some amazing finds right now!” she writes.

2 Grills, Hoses, and More

Sam’s Club Obsessed shared about so many great outdoor items ranging from grills and smokers to hoses and playgrounds. “Backyard season is officially here! Upgrade your outdoor setup with a few must-have finds from Sam’s Club!” they captioned a post.

3 A Grill Gazebo

Sam’s Club Lovers shared details about the extra-large grill gazebo, which creates an outdoor kitchen on your patio. “Imagine this in your yard! This outdoor bar is BACK and is so nice! It’s made with 100% cedar wood and includes power outlets! It’s $999!” they wrote.

4 A Sauna

Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared about an outdoor sauna. “Sam’s Club has so many amazing luxury finds for your outdoor space. Check out these two luxe finds, including the Backyard Discovery 2-4 Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna with Electric Heater & Glass Door for $2,999,” they wrote.

5 Outdoor Patio Sets

Sam’s Club Lovers shared about a dreamy outdoor sectional. “Dreaming of the warmer months? Sam’s Club has NEW outdoor sets that are absolutely stunning! The Hampton 5-Piece Set ($2,999) features motion loveseats, swivel chairs, and a fire pit table with Sunbrella fabric. The Lewiston 7-Piece Fire Sectional Set ($1,999) seats up to 8 and includes a firepit for the ultimate outdoor gatherings. And the Clybourn 4-Piece Sofa Set ($2,699) brings sleek, modern style with plush cushions and a storage coffee table. Are you eyeing any of these?” they wrote.

6 Oversized Outdoor Blankets

Sam’s Club Lovers also shared about a giant, outdoor blanket. “This Oversized 8′ x 8′ Outdoor Blanket is perfect for the warmer months ahead! It’s lightweight, folds into itself with a carry strap, and has a water-repellent base so it’s perfect for picnics, beach days, or outdoor concerts! Pick from four styles for $29.98!” they wrote.

7 Reusable Water Balloons

Sam’s Club Lovers shared abotu a seasonal favorite. “Your kiddos will have endless fun this summer with these reusable water balloons! They fill in 1 second, seal on their own, and come with a mesh storage bag. No cleanup, no waste, and just $29.97! Perfect for backyard battles, beach days, or pool parties!” they captioned a post.