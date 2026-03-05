These new Sam’s Club spring decor finds are selling fast.

Spring is in full effect at Sam’s Club. With the official start date of the new season just weeks away, the members-only warehouse is stocking its aisles with so many great home finds to get your indoor and outdoor spaces ready for the warmer weather ahead and a lighter and brighter vibe overall. From designer dupe coffee tables to outdoor furniture, shoppers are snapping up so many items that will likely sell out fast. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Sam’s Club Spring decor finds flying off shelves.

1 Reusable Balloon Arches for Your Next Bash

Sam’s Club Lovers and several other influencers shared about these balloon arches. “Party prep just got way easier 🎈 These PartyAire reusable balloon arches are such a smart idea – with dual-inflation for faster, easier setup!! They inflate in as little as 10 minutes, are completely latex-free, and made from durable PVC so you can reuse them again and again! 🎉 I love that you can pick from four different styles and use them for birthdays, showers, holidays, or any celebration that needs a pop of color! Each set includes 4 garlands with 28 balloons total, and setup is super simple. They’re $39.98 each!” they captioned the post.

2 Easter Bow Candles

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about the designer-looking candles that are now at the club. “Just glow with the flow! 🎀 These newly released 3 wick soy blend 20 oz candles are STUNNING. 🤩 They’re available in 3 scents & perfect for Easter & Spring decor. They look so much more expensive than they are (only $19.94 each),” they captioned the post.

3 A $399 Dupe of the Viral McGee & Co $1890 Coffee Table

Don’t pay full price for name-brand furniture. Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared about a designer-worthy coffee table. “If you want the high end designer look workout the designer price get the Member’s Mark Burlwood Coffee Table now at Sam’s Club for $399. Burlswood tables are gorgeous but can cost in the thousands (the McGee & Co table is $1890),” they captioned the post. “Ooooooooo i like!!!” commented a follower. “Soo pretty!” added another.

4 And, an Expensive Looking Sunbrella Sofa

Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared about an outdoor patio essential. “You guys…the Mirador Nassau Deep Seating Fire Seating Set with Sunbrella Fabric is GORGEOUS! It’s nice and comfy, I always love how Sunbrella cousins hold up. The fire pit table is such a gorgeous table that adds such a cozy and warm ambiance. It also is made of a lightweight aluminum frame with Takasho woodgrain finish for a natural wood look,” they wrote.

5 Vera Bradley Bedding Sets

Sam’s Club Members shared about the Vera Bradley comforter and quilt sets. “They both come in Full/Queen or King,” they wrote. The 3pc Quilt Sets are $49.98 for a Full/Queen and $10 more for King, while the 3pc Comforter Sets are $54.98 for the Full/Queen and $64.98 for the King. “All sets come with comforter/quilt & 2 shams,” she adds. “6 color/design options for each set online!”

6 Outdoor Wicker Lanterns

Sam’s Club Members also shared about some gorgeous outdoor wicker lanters. “So pretty! New Wicker + Iron lanterns at Sam’s Club! Available in 2 sizes: 24in and 30in,” they wrote about the $59.94 item.

7 Huge Outdoor Planters

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about huge outdoor planters. “Bloom where you’re planted!” they wrote. “$29.97 Member’s Mark 29″ HDR Planter.” They are literally big enough to crawl inside of. “It’s getting IN the planter that does it for me,” one person commented. “Those are huge!” another agreed.