Get ready to hit your local Sam’s Club this week! There are so many fantastic finds at the members’ only warehouse right now, ranging from clothing for the whole family to outdoor furniture, books, and home decor. What should you shop for before it sells out? Here are the 7 best Sam’s Club new arrivals this week.

1 The Shabby Chic Activewear Collection

Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared about a girly new activewear collection at the club. “Super cute new Shabby Chic Active Wear Collection is now at Sam’s Club! It fit me true to size in everything (medium in all). I am 5’6 to 5’7 and the leggings are the perfect length,” she wrote. “So cute on you sis!!!” a follower commented. “Love the prints and colors!!!” added another.

2 New Member’s Mark Outdoor Furniture

Sam’s Club Simple Savings also shared about a new outdoor furniture collection. “Dreaming of warmer weather?! Get ready for patio weather with the Member’s Mark Wexley Recliner Set now at Sam’s Club! The set includes 2 gliders, a side table and protective covers. The glider recliners not only rock but recline back for total relaxation. 👏🏻 You can also find the Member’s Mark Wexley Convertible Sofa Set online. It’s dreamy as it converts to a comfy daybed,” she wrote.

3 The “Cutest” Kid’s Chairs

“I spotted two of the cutest finds at Sam’s Club this week! Check out the Member’s Mark Kid’s Character Chairs. They’re durable, lightweight and adorable! The Lifetime Children’s Picnic Table is perfect for the kiddos. Use it indooor or outdoor. It’s also so easy to fold up flat for storage!” Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared.

4 Lots of Great Kitchen Goodies

She also shared about some great kitchen goodies. “Amazing new kitchen finds spotted at Sam’s Club! Get the new Member’s Mark 2-Piece Floral Ceramic Prep and Serve Bowls in 4 colors. The set is just $16.94. They also have a gorgeous Member’s Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board for $14.94 ($5.00 off in Instant Savings). You also have to see the new Member’s Mark 4-Piece Stoneware Reactive Pasta Bowl Sets. They come in 3 colors and are $14.88,” she wrote.

5 The New Outdoor Voices Collection

Sam’s Club Members and several other influencers shared about the Outdoor Voices collection at Sam’s Club. “Find active dresses, shirts, tanks, shorts, swim, hats and more online!!” they wrote, sharing their favorite pieces.

6 New Carter’s Outfits

Sam’s Club Members also shared about new outfits for babies and toddlers. “New 3pc Carters outfits for little boys and girls! Available in sizes 3M-24M and there are additional options online (my fav is the cherry one for girls 🍒 adorable),” they wrote.

7 Spring Books

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about all the new spring books, many which will be perfect for Easter baskets. “Motion to add more books to Easter baskets 🧺 say aye 🙋‍♀️ Easter and Spring children’s book round up at Sam’s Club!” they wrote. “So many cute books!” a shopper commented.