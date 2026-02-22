11 Best New Sam’s Club Home Decor Flying Off Shelves This Week

New patio sets, Ruggable rugs, and Easter decor just hit Sam’s Club.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, you are missing out. In addition to selling some of the most delicious food and drinks, the members-only warehouse also offers an extensive selection of home goods, including indoor and outdoor decor and furniture. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club home decor finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Easter Plates

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared the most adorable disposable Easter plates. “Card carrying member of the clean plate club! Especially when they’re this cute… 🐰 💐 🥕 (not online yet) $9.49 Member’s Mark Easter Oval Paper Plates, 10″ x 12″, 50 ct.” they wrote. “Love these,” a shopper commented.

2 Artisan Pasta Bowls

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about gorgeous new dishes. “She is beauty, she is grace… she is an artisan pasta bowl,” they wrote in the caption about the $14.98 Member’s Mark Artisan Pasta Bowl Set. “Serving looks and food,” one follower commented, while others added the price is right.

3 Ruggable Rugs

Ruggable has landed at the warehouse! Sam’s Club now has the washable rugs in various patterns. “Ruggable at Sam’s Club?? Ruh-roh 😍 💸 4 pieces total = 2 washable rug covers, 2 nonslip rug pads,” Oh Hey Sam’s Club wrote. “Not online yet but I’ll keep an eye out.”

4 Spring Door Mats

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about some new outdoor door mats. “If you (put out a Spring mat) they will come,” they wrote in the captioned about the $12.97 Member’s Mark Summer Coir Doormat, 23″ x 35″. “Love these,” a shopper commented.

5 Vera Bradley Comforter Sets

Vera Bradley is coming back in a big way and Sam’s Club is here for it. “Very into Vera lately,” Oh, Hey Sam’s Club captioned a post. The warehouse has a few new items, including at 3-piece comforter set.

6 A Gorgeous Patio Set

Don’t miss this gorgeous patio set. “She’s beauty AND she’s brains!! NEW Atticus Collection is just the most pretty AND made with sunbrella fabric, includes covers, rest-resistant aluminum frames… I could go on and on with all her smart features,” Oh Hey Sam’s Club captioned a post.

7 Iron and Wicker Lanterns

Sam’s Club Members shared about some gorgeous new lanterns to light up your home and yard. “So pretty! New Wicker + Iron lanterns at Sam’s Club! Available in 2 sizes: 24in and 30in,” they wrote.

8 Easter Candles

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about some sweet smelling seasonal candles. “Just glow with the flow! 🎀 These newly released 3 wick soy blend 20 oz candles are STUNNING. 🤩 They’re available in 3 scents & perfect for Easter & Spring decor. They look so much more expensive than they are (only $19.94 each),” they captioned the post.

9 Throw Blankets

Sam’s Club Does It Again also shared about some cozy throw blankets. “Go ahead & THROW these in your cart for this price 🤯 🛒 The softest throw blankets in so many different patterns for only $10.88,” they wrote.

10 Polywood Outdoor Rocking Chairs

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about a Polywood rocking chair. “Lone star ⭐️ look!! NEW! Polywood Texas Star Rocking Chair in 4 colors,” they wrote.

11 And, These Stackable Lidded Baskets

Sam’s Club Score shared about stackable wire baskets from Member’s Mark. “These would be great for fruit or small stuffies!” they captioned the post. “So cute!!” a follower commented.