11 Best Sam’s Club Presidents’ Day Sales Starting Now

Sam’s Club just dropped a wave of early Presidents’ Day sales across home, appliances, and everyday essentials, with deep discounts already live both in-store and online. From big-ticket upgrades to smart stock-up buys, these limited-time offers are some of the best we’ve seen so far this holiday weekend. Ahead, we rounded up the 11 best Sam’s Club Presidents’ Day deals worth grabbing before they’re gone.

1 ZINUS Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

Savings: Up to $60

If there’s one sale item Presidents’ Day is known for, it’s mattresses—and Sam’s Club has plenty of options marked down this year. In particular, we’re eying the ZINUS Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, which has nearly 700 five-star reviews, and is marked down 20 percent. This makes a queen-size just $200.

“This Zinus Night Therapy Memory Foam mattress is like sleeping on clouds. Very comfortable,” wrote one happy shopper.

“I wake up in almost the same posture as when I fall asleep. The comforter isn’t all twisted up as it used to be on the previous spring mattress which to me indicates almost no movements during sleep,” shared another. “I’m 70 and noticed fewer aches and pains upon arising.”

To round out your new sleep setup, the ZINUS Green Tea Memory Foam Pillow is also currently $15 off, making it $35.

“I love how after laying on it, it just molds to your head and neck and holds up pretty well,” someone wrote about the pillow. “I love the scent and the soft removable/washable zippered cover!”

2 LG Counter Depth Refrigerator

Savings: $1,600

Yes, you read that right: This high-end fridge is reduced by $1,600, bringing its price down to $2,595.

The LG Counter Depth Refrigerator features a smart cooling and door cooling system, a four-type ice maker, and 26 cubic feet of storage space. Included in the price at Sam’s Club is delivery, basic installation, and haul-away, as well as a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

3 LG Electric Dryer

Savings: $350

If you’ve been putting off replacing your barely-working dryer (or is that just me?), this Presidents’ Day is a great time to take the plunge. Sam’s Club is offering $350 off the highly-rated LG Electric Dryer, bringing the price down to just $545. Like the LG fridge, this includes delivery, basic installation, and haul-away.

4 LG Top Load Washer With Agitator

Savings: $350

While you’re at it, upgrade your washing machine, too. The LG Top Load Washer With Agitator is also $350 off, totalling $545. It features LG’s 6Motion and TurboDrum technologies, along with eight washing cycles: bedding/waterproof, deep wash, delicates, heavy duty, normal, speed wash, spin only, and tub clean.

5 ePro Select Cordless Stick Vacuum

Savings: $110

This ePro Select Cordless Stick Vacuum with an LED display and HEPA filter is 55 percent off for Presidents’ Day, making it a steal at just $90. It converts from a stick to a handheld, so you can get into all those hard-to-reach spots, and it has a runtime of up to 50 minutes. The LED display shows your speed selection (three options) and battery life.

“I was looking at Dyson and Shark, but decided to try this ePro instead. I’m glad I did. It feels premium, the battery life is solid (I can do my whole apartment on one charge), and the suction power on high mode is excellent. Why spend $500 when this does the exact same job? A solid purchase,” gushed one satisfied Sam’s Club customer.

6 bObsweep Bio Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Savings: $680

If you’re like me and haven’t even considered a robot vacuum due to the cost, now’s your chance to make the switch. This bObsweep Bio Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop is currently a whopping 76 percent off, bringing the price down to only $219.

“So easy to setup and just as easy with the BIO APP. Crazy how well it can navigate itself around stuff like the Christmas tree! The mop feature is also a game changer, we’ve had other brands in the past and this one beats them by far, especially with the features, ease of use and best of all VALUE!” wrote one shopper in a review.

Another added, “It navigates around furniture with impressive accuracy, rarely gets stuck, and seamlessly transitions between carpet and hard floors. The suction power is far better than I expected for a robot vac—pet hair, crumbs, dust… everything disappears in one pass. Highly recommended!”

7 Member’s Mark 4-Piece Halstead XL Seating with Sunbrella Fabric

Savings: $1,300

Sam’s Club’s in-house brand, Member’s Mark, is widely loved, and several of their outdoor furniture sets are on sale for Presidents’ Day—including this Member’s Mark 4-Piece Halstead XL Seating with Sunbrella Fabric, marked down to $1,499.

The set includes a large coffee table, two armchairs, a three-person sofa, and weather-resistant covers. The pieces are constructed of rust-free aluminum and upholstered in Marvel Linen, a high-performance Sunbrella fabric. The consensus among shoppers is that this set is high-quality and durable.

8 Member’s Mark 6-Piece Halstead Fire Dining Set

Savings: $1,300

Complete your outdoor setup with this Member’s Mark 6-Piece Halstead Fire Dining Set, on sale for $999. You’ll get a six-person dining table with an LP fire element, two armchairs, two armless dining chairs, a two-person bench, and weather-resistant covers.

“This is the most comfortable patio dining set I’ve tried out. I love the bench and despite it having no cushions, it’s extremely comfortable to sit on. The wicker weave looks elegant yet has great all-weather characteristics, perfect for any outdoor setup. I love the propane fueled fire pit that spans the length of the table yet can be stored away. The table is really solid and won’t be easily moved by weather which is a huge plus,” wrote one happy Sam’s Club shopper.

9 Staub 10″, 2.9-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Pan

Savings: $40

Staub is one of the most revered cookware brands, so snagging this 2.9-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Pan for just $89 is a major steal. Use the pan to sauté, fry, braise, and steam, and choose from a graphite or French blue color.

10 Marlow Fabric Swivel Chair

Savings: $100

Marked down from $399 to $299, this Marlow Fabric Swivel Chair is available in charcoal, light gray, or ivory. “The cushion and the back pillow are very comfortable and feel very supportive. I also like that the swivel base feels high quality and smooth when turning,” wrote one reviewer.

11 Member’s Mark 3-Tier Rolling Bar Cart

Savings: $25

Use this Member’s Mark 3-Tier Rolling Bar Cart in your kitchen, bathroom, garage, playroom, or just about anywhere. It’s on sale right now for just $31.