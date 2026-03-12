11 Best New Sam’s Club Spring Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Find the 11 best new Sam's Club spring outdoor finds, from patio sets to a viral fountain.

We had a brief glimpse of spring this week in the Northeast, and it was glorious. The temperature hit 80, and I even got to sit on the patio and get some sun. Despite the fact that it’s supposed to snow this week, I am pumped up for the warmer weather, and so is Sam’s Club. The warehouse is filling up with everything you need for your outdoor spaces this spring and summer. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club outdoor living finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Bluey ATV Ride-On

I just ordered this Bluey 12V ATV Ride-On with Surfboard Storage Compartment for a 3-year-old in my life. All the influencers are going wild over it. “Come & take a ride with me! 🥰 NEW ride on toy @samsclub – the @bluey themed 12V ATV Ride On,” Sam’s Club Does It Again shared. Features include 12V power with forward and reverse, an easy push-button start, rugged wheels that cruise driveways, sidewalks & trails, working LED headlights, and built-in surfboard storage “for imagination on the move.” Get it for $149.84.

2 A Recliner Patio Set

Sam’s Club Does It Again also shared about an outdoor living set. “Lean with it, rock with it (literally)! 🪑 The Member’s Mark Wexley Recliner Set with Sunbrella Fabric, 3pc includes 2 glider recliners & an accent table, Sunbrella cushions & furniture covers ☀️ it’s exclusively @samsclub. It’s comfortable & great quality for only $1,199,” they captioned the post.

3 A Bluey Bounce House

Another great item to keep kids busy all summer long outside? This Bluey Bounce House. “I’m blue(y) da ba dee 💙🤣 Bluey bounce house with slide @samsclub & is flying off the shelves. There were only a few left at my club when I went yesterday,” Sam’s Club Does It Again shared.

4 Outdoor Pillows

Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared about gorgeous outdoor pillows. “Spring is around the corner and I love the little things I can do to update my outdoor space. I found the cutest throw pillows in club with more options online. Get them now for $16.95,” they wrote.

5 An Outdoor Sauna

Looking to splurge on your backyard this season? Sam’s Club Simple Savings has two recommendations. “Sam’s Club has so many amazing luxury finds for your outdoor space. Check out these two luxe finds including the Backyard Discovery 2-4 Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna with Electric Heater & Glass Door for $2,999 and the Backyard Discovery 12′ x 6′ XL Grill Gazebo with PowerPort for $999. Get both now at Sam’s Club!” they captioned a post.

6 Reusable Water Balloons

Sam’s Club Members reminded shoppers to pick up reusable water balloons. “These reusable water balloons are our favorites! No tying involved, no mess to clean up afterwards 🙌🏼 20pk with carry bag is $29.97 at Sam’s Club,” they captioned the post.

7 A Climb N Bounce Set

Turn your backyard into a bounce house with the Member’s Mark Climb N’ Bounce. “When @cameronream away the girls will PLAY😂🙏🏼🫶🏼 comment LINK for this @samsclub GEM (plus another amazing summer find for toddlers) we’re going to be outside allll summer!!!!” writes influencer It’s Me Lucy Ream.

8 Giant Stacking Games

Another influencer shopped for so many fabulous stacking games for hours of outdoor summer fun. “Spotted these giant stacking gams in club last week. Perfect for the backyard in the summer,” they wrote.

9 A Viral Fountain

Lots of influencers, including Sam’s Club Food Review, are sharing about this viral fountain. “Viral Sam’s Club Outdoor Find? This might be one of the most eye-catching outdoor finds I’ve seen at Sam’s Club lately. While I was filming, multiple people walked up, checked it out for a second and then immediately grabbed one for their carts. That’s usually a pretty good sign. The Member’s Mark 5′ Calla Lily Cascading Fountain is such a stunning statement piece for any outdoor space. With cascading water flowing through beautifully sculpted calla lilies, it adds both movement and a relaxing water sound to patios, gardens, or entryways,” they wrote. Get it for $199.98.

10 A Greenhouse

“BACKYARD GOALS,” writes Sam’s Club Food Review about this gorgeous greenhouse. “If you’ve been wanting to level up your outdoor space this spring and summer, this greenhouse is IT. The Lilybelle Greenhouse is not only gorgeous, it’s functional. Tons of shelving space, built-in ventilation, hose hook-ups, and even a PowerPort so you can run fans or misters. It’s giving serious garden dream vibes. Anchors are included and you can even add assembly if you want to skip the heavy lifting. I have a feeling these are going to go FAST.”

11 A 12-Person Cabin Tent

“IT’S BACK! This 12-Person Instant Cabin Tent with LED Lighting is such a camping game changer! It sets up in two minutes and has a spacious cabin design with tons of headroom! The built-in 3-mode LED light is perfect for nighttime, and it fits up to 12 people or two queen air mattresses. A great family camping setup for $279.98!” Sam’s Club Lovers shared.