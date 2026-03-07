7 Costco Finds That Feel Designer Without the Price Tag

Seven high-quality Costco finds that look designer but cost a fraction of the price.

Costco has a surprising amount of goodies beyond their grocery section. Browsing through their selection of fashion, shoes, and accessories, I have to say I was surprised by how high-quality some of these items looked on a budget. The tag doesn’t reflect how some of these items look while on, so next time you’re online shopping or looking though your local Costco, check out these 7 items that feel designer without the price tag.

1 Kenneth Cole Men’s Suit Separate Jacket

This Kenneth Cole Men’s Suit Separate Jacket for $99.99 comes in blue, black, dark gray and gray. “For the price, I wasn’t expecting too many bells and whistles, but this jacket was a good fit and I like the color and shine. Very lightweight so it is a good fit for what I needed,” a review said. “I found them to be perfect. Look great, and a superior value. I am 5′ 11″ tall, 175 lbs. Highly recommend,” another said.

2 Swissgear Weekender Tote Travel Bag

The Swissgear Weekender Tote Travel Bag is just $62.99 and comes in tan, cream, green, navy, black, and pink. “This bag is attractive, spacious, high quality, and looks really durable. It’s 3 pounds, so it’s not super light, but it would be a good carry-on or great for road travel, a cruise, etc. I have been comparing luggage options for months now, and this is a super buy. We bought the black bags, but the other colors look tempting,” a reviewer said.

3 Traveler’s Choice Granville Hardside Spinner Luggage Set

Luggage can cost hundreds, but this Traveler’s Choice Granville II 2-piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set is just $169.99 and comes in gray, navy, and purple. “These are stylish, durable suitcases. I typically don’t buy luggage based on how it looks. I’m more interested in how reliable it is. But this luggage is really beautiful and has survived a summer full of traveling,” a review said.

4 Perry Ellis Men’s Casual Shoe

These Perry Ellis Men’s Casual Shoe for just $32.97 could pass for designer lookalikes. “A great looking, comfortable shoe that my husband can wear out for nicer occasions. I picked up two pairs at Costco and he loves them,” a review said. “This is a guy who wears shorts, a t-shirt and flip-flops so getting him to dress up is a big deal. This is a dressy casual shoe he can wear and still be comfortable!”

5 Pure Fiber Serenity Organic Cotton Kimono Robe

This Pure Fiber Serenity Organic Cotton Kimono Robe for $49.99 comes in white, black, brown, and green for a cozy, lux feel. “Beautiful material and great fit. The color is a little misleading, it’s not white but more like a light camel. Really nice color. Ordered a second one in green as a gift,” a reviewer said. “Generously sized. Love that the cotton is organic and that the waist tie strap is attached. Very cozy,” another stated.

6 NOMATIC Essential Travel Pack

The NOMATIC Essential Travel Pack 20L-30L for $179.99 in black is sleek and useful, with hidden pockets, mesh dividers, and shoe compartments, ideal for travel. “An exceptional travel backpack for all use cases,” a reviewer said. “I’ve used it for outdoor hiking up Pikes Peak to my work travel backpack. It has a crazy amount of functionality with multiple compartments in every section and one of my favorite things is the ability to fully open it at a 180° angle.”

7 525 Women’s 3-piece Lounge Set

This 525 Women’s 3-piece Lounge Set for $36.99 in brown and cream looks like a pricey travel lounge set for under $40. “I received my first set a week ago, I immediately turned around and ordered one for a friend,” a reviewer said. “This is soft and cozy without being too hot and definitely elevates my loungewear look. I have decided to order two more, one to gift to my daughter and the second one for me. I have paid three times the price [for] beautiful loungewear. Thank you Costco for the fabulous value!”